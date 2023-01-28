Metaverse and Immersive Technology Survey 2022-2023: Results from IT Business Makers – How Organizations will Use Immersive Services in the Next 24 Months

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Evaluating Perceptions and the Use of Immersive Technologies and the Metaverse” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report carefully examines how respondents assess immersive technologies and the metaverse on various characteristics to gain insights into business priorities and determine meaningful differentiation points.
The analyst conducts an annual survey of IT and business decision-makers regarding their views of different technologies, such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and the cloud.
The 2022 IT Decision Makers Survey included a new section to understand the perception and use of immersive technologies and the metaverse in multiple businesses from different industries and regions.
The results provide a glimpse of enterprise decision processes, including:
- How do organizations use or plan to use immersive technologies and the metaverse?
- What are organizations’ main concerns and interests in implementing these technologies?
Most of the surveyed information technology (IT) decision-makers with knowledge of the metaverse and immersive services (95%-96%) show interest in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). Nearly 4 out of 5 (78%) believe the metaverse holds some or significant business value for their organizations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Notable Findings
- Findings
2. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Definitions
- VR/AR-MR Technologies – Spectrum of Immersiveness
- Deconstructing the Metaverse
3. Respondent Profile
- Respondent Profile
- Immersive Digital Services – Level of Knowledge
- Metaverse – Level of Knowledge
4. Immersive Digital Services
- Interest in Immersive Digital Services
- Major Concerns about Investing in Immersive Digital Services
- Evaluating and Deploying Immersive Digital Technologies
- Organizations’ Use of Immersive Digital Technologies
- How Organizations Use Immersive Services
- How Organizations will Use Immersive Services in the Next 24 Months
- Immersive Services Investment During the Next 2 Years
- Organizations’ Use of XR Headsets
5. The Metaverse
- Evaluating and Deploying Metaverse-related Technologies
- Metaverse’s Potential for Organizations
- Benefits for Entering the Metaverse
- Measuring the Success of Metaverse Adoption
6. Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot9rlq
