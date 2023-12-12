Methyl N-Amyl Ketone (MAK) Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America:

The Methyl N-Amyl Ketone (MAK) market in North America experienced continued sluggishness in market fundamentals and a persistently slow price trend in the current quarter. The United States saw a decline in MAK prices, attributed to bearish trading activity and a generally slow market environment. Participants in the market were actively working to replenish their stocks in anticipation of a seasonal reduction and a slowdown in demand from downstream firms. Lower energy and utility prices were observed due to reduced production costs and disruptions in supply and demand dynamics. In September 2023, the MAK market in the USA witnessed a price slump, settling at USD 3865/ton FOB Louisiana. Despite the increased inventory levels, demand fundamentals for fresh stocks remained elevated. While some companies displayed resilience with slightly decreased profits for the second quarter, others faced more significant drops in net profit. The overall trade was impacted by lower purchasing activities and a slump in market fundamentals.

Asia Pacific:

In the third quarter of 2023, the MAK market in the Asia-Pacific region continued to face sluggish prices, coupled with sufficient inventory levels among major manufacturing units. Imports of MAK from the USA to the Asia Pacific region were constrained due to a lack of purchasing activities among enterprises and weak market fundamentals. The prices of MAK continued to decline due to slow demand and a pessimistic consumer attitude towards purchases. Weak market fundamentals and a decrease in market trading activity prevented the spot market from becoming active for bulk trading. Traders exercised caution in purchasing adequate amounts or at lower prices due to limited buying activities and weak spot prices. The price of MAK remained stable as supply increased and buying activity reduced. MAK trades from the US to India were lackluster, resulting in stockpiles. Buyers showed a lack of purchasing appetite, while sellers decreased their pricing to secure new orders, leading to margin compression. In India, the price of MAK declined to USD 3831/ton CFR JNPT in September 2023.

Europe:

In this quarter, prices in Europe cooled down as the feedstock Acetone market slipped due to declining purchasing activities in the region. Regional MAK producers adjusted their prices in response to slow purchasing and declining demand for new stock. Exports of MAK from Germany to the European market also saw a decline, with buyers adopting a need-to-buy approach. Commodity purchases from end-user industries in Q3 2023 also slumped, and market fundamentals remained sluggish, with supply exceeding demand. Spot MAK values fell amid discussions of weaker demand and healthy supply levels. Weak upstream values in the market fundamentals led to a decline in MAK production costs, and enterprises increased production rates, resulting in stockpiling. A slower-than-expected market recovery and high product inventories disrupted the demand/supply equilibrium. During this quarter, numerous spot deals were concluded at lower prices, enticing buyers back into the market with demand destruction. Regional producers attempted to balance supply and demand fundamentals by operating production units at lower rates to avoid further stockpiles.

