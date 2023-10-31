Microsoft and Siemens revolutionise industry with AI-powered Copilot

Microsoft and Siemens are joining forces to usher in a new era of human-machine collaboration.

The result of the collaboration is the Siemens Industrial Copilot, a powerful AI assistant designed to enhance collaboration between humans and machines in the manufacturing sector. The tool enables rapid generation, optimisation, and debugging of complex automation code, significantly reducing simulation times from weeks to minutes.

At the core of this collaboration is the integration of Siemens Industrial Copilot with Microsoft Teams, connecting design engineers, frontline workers, and various teams across business functions. This integration simplifies virtual collaboration, empowering professionals with new AI-powered tools and simplifying tasks that previously required extensive time and effort.

Empowering industries with Generative AI

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, expressed the immense potential of this collaboration, stating: “With this next generation of AI, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate innovation across the entire industrial sector.”

Siemens CEO Roland Busch echoed this sentiment; emphasising the revolutionary impact on design, development, manufacturing, and operations.

The companies envision AI copilots becoming integral in industries such as manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation, and healthcare.

Schaeffler AG – a leading automotive supplier – is already embracing generative AI, enabling engineers to generate reliable code for industrial automation systems. Siemens Industrial Copilot will work to reduce downtimes.

Facilitating virtual collaboration

To facilitate virtual collaboration, Siemens and Microsoft are launching Teamcenter for Microsoft Teams; an application that utilises generative AI to connect functions across the product design and manufacturing lifecycle.

This integration will allow millions of workers who previously lacked access to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) tools to contribute seamlessly to the design and manufacturing processes.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Siemens looks set to be an excellent case study of how AI empowers industries and professionals, revolutionising traditional workflows and fostering global innovation.

