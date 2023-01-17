Microsoft releases Azure OpenAI Service and will add ChatGPT ‘soon’

Microsoft has announced the general availability of the Azure OpenAI Service and plans to add ChatGPT in the near future.

Currently, Azure OpenAI Service provides access to some of the most powerful AI models in the world—including Codex and DALL-E 2.

A “fine-tuned” version of GPT-3.5 will also be available through Azure OpenAI Service soon.

Azure OpenAI Service was unveiled in November 2021. However, until now the service was not generally available.

In the months since its unveiling, Microsoft and OpenAI have demonstrated more of the models’ capabilities.

In June 2021, Microsoft-owned GitHub launched ‘Copilot’—a controversial AI programmer that can help developers write and improve their code.

Copilot has continued to see regular enhancements. Just this week, GitHub Next unveiled a project called Code Brushes which uses machine learning to update code “like painting with Photoshop”.

In October 2022, Microsoft announced that the impressive text-to-image generative AI model DALL-E 2 would be integrated with the new Designer app and Bing Image Creator.

DALL-E 2, alongside others like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, also stirred controversy and spurred protests from artists.

Beyond integrating DALL-E 2 in the Bing Image Creator, Microsoft is rumoured to be preparing to use ChatGPT to enhance Bing’s search capability and challenge Google’s dominance.

While the AI models have caused their fair share of concerns and raised important questions around everything from copyright to the wider societal impact, Microsoft and OpenAI have shown how powerful the models are.

Azure OpenAI Service has the potential to enhance our content production in several ways, including summarization and translation, selection of topics, AI tagging, content extraction, and style guide rule application,” said Jason McCartney, Vice President of Engineering at Al Jazeera.

“We are excited to see this service go to general availability so it can help us further contextualize our reporting by conveying the opinion and the other opinion.”

By making Azure OpenAI Service generally available, the duo are enabling more businesses to join others in accessing tools which can improve their operations.

“At Moveworks, we see Azure OpenAI Service as an important component of our machine learning architecture. It enables us to solve several novel use cases, such as identifying gaps in our customer’s internal knowledge bases and automatically drafting new knowledge articles based on those gaps,” commented Vaibhav Nivargi, CTO and Founder at Moveworks.

“Given that so much of the modern enterprise relies on language to get work done, the possibilities are endless—and we look forward to continued collaboration and partnership with Azure OpenAI Service.”

(Image Credit: Microsoft)

