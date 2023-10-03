Minister Vandal announces investments to strengthen nuclear and clean mining supply chains in Saskatchewan

$832,500 through PrairiesCan will help prepare Saskatchewan businesses for Small Modular Reactors

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ – Saskatchewan is a world leader in uranium mining, with the capacity to meet the future needs to develop small modular reactors (SMRs). Preparation is needed to help Saskatchewan’s manufacturers and suppliers capitalize on this growing industry and contribute to a clean and sustainable economy for Saskatchewan and Canada. The development and deployment of small modular reactors is predicted to create thousands of jobs for Canadian workers and grow our economy. PrairiesCan has already been helping this sector work towards this bright future

PrairiesCan has already been helping this sector work towards this prosperous future, and today the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of $832,500 to help Saskatchewan businesses become qualified suppliers in nuclear and clean mining supply chains. Funding is provided to a partnership of the Saskatchewan Industrial and Mining Suppliers’ Association Inc. (SIMSA), First Nations Power Authority of Saskatchewan Inc. (FNPA) and the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI).

This investment will help Saskatchewan businesses gain the knowledge and earn accreditations necessary to meet nuclear supply chain standards, achieve net-zero, environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards for mining suppliers, and develop a supplier database of Indigenous businesses working in nuclear and clean energy supply chains.

Quotes

“Our government is making the necessary investments that will help Saskatchewan businesses become qualified suppliers for the future of nuclear and clean mining supply chains which will create new jobs, a cleaner electricity grid and opportunities throughout the province and beyond.” –The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

“SIMSA is excited to once again work with PrairiesCan to build additional resources, to enhance the development of qualified nuclear manufacturing and construction companies in our province, through the creation of a nuclear specialist role. The current funding also supports our Industrial Concierge service, which brings much needed support to the supply chain for carbon reduction and innovation needs. PrairiesCan has been a great partner with SIMSA for several years, on multiple fronts, and this is just another example of our long standing partnership.”

–Eric Anderson, Executive Director, Saskatchewan Industrial and Mining Suppliers’ Association

“The path to new nuclear development and deployment in Canada must include Indigenous-led and Indigenous-owned projects backed by the next generation of service providers to the nuclear industry. We are proud to be part of the solution to driving meaningful engagement of Indigenous businesses with our partners, SIMSA, OCNI, as well as PrairiesCan and CIC.”

–Guy Lonechild, Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Power Authority of Saskatchewan Inc.

“The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to be working in Saskatchewan with SIMSA and FNPA to implement our Ready4SMR program. We’d also like to acknowledge and thank PrairiesCan for their contribution in making this project possible. Canada is leading the world in the deployment of Small Modular Reactors and we’re excited to see Saskatchewan planning for SMRs as part of their clean energy mix. Our role is to build a pan-Canadian supply chain that gives provinces like Saskatchewan an opportunity for economic development as your already thriving supplier base considers joining the Canadian nuclear industry.”

–Bill Walker, President and CEO, Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries

Quick facts

PrairiesCan is providing $832,500 to nuclear and clean mining sectors through the Regional Innovation Ecosystems Program. This investment builds on $240,000 provided in 2022 to support SIMSA’s concierge service,.

to nuclear and clean mining sectors through the Regional Innovation Ecosystems Program. This investment builds on provided in 2022 to support SIMSA’s concierge service,. The Government of Canada , through Natural Resources Canada, has also approved up to $74 million in federal funding for SMR development in Saskatchewan , led by SaskPower.

, through Natural Resources Canada, has also approved up to in federal funding for SMR development in , led by SaskPower. Since 2012, First Nations Power Authority has been North America’s only First Nations led, owned, and controlled not-for-profit organization helping to de-risk Indigenous-led power generation projects.

only First Nations led, owned, and controlled not-for-profit organization helping to de-risk Indigenous-led power generation projects. Saskatchewan’s nearly $1 billion -a-year uranium industry made Canada the world’s second-largest producer in 2022, according to the World Nuclear Association.

nearly -a-year uranium industry made the world’s second-largest producer in 2022, according to the World Nuclear Association. In addition to uranium, Saskatchewan is also the world’s largest producer of potash and is working to sustainably develop production of other critical minerals, such as rare earth elements and lithium.

is also the world’s largest producer of potash and is working to sustainably develop production of other critical minerals, such as rare earth elements and lithium. Nuclear power from SMRs will produce reliable power with zero greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

