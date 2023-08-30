Minister Wilkinson Announces Federal Investment for Over 1,500 New EV Chargers Across Quebec

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is supporting Canadians in saving money and reducing pollution by making the switch to electric vehicles (EVs). From mining critical minerals to minerals processing to battery and EV manufacturing, the global shift toward EVs is creating economic opportunities in every region of the country.

The Government of Canada is building a coast-to-coast-to-coast network of charging stations where they are most needed — along highways, in public places and in multi-use residential buildings, at workplaces and for vehicle fleets. To date, the federal government has committed support the installation of over 45,000 chargers across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, concluded a zero-emissions vehicle tour from Montréal to Trois-Rivières and Québec City. He was joined by representatives from industry to announce nearly $30 million in federal investment to deliver over 1,500 additional EV chargers across Quebec, including over 400 fast chargers.

Today’s investments provide federal support for 1,578 chargers across 18 projects, including;

$21.7 million to Hydro-Québec to install 1194 chargers, including 385 fast chargers

In addition to supporting charger deployment, the Government of Canada is helping consumers move toward more affordable and clean transportation. That is why, to date, almost 260,000 incentives to buy or lease a zero-emission vehicle have been provided to Canadians and Canadian businesses — including almost 137,000 from Quebec.

The Government of Canada is also delivering historic investments in the future of electrified public transportation. In May, the Government of Canada announced an investment of over $780 million to support the purchase of 1,229 electric buses in Quebec and enhance the provincial network of electric public transit.

The Government of Canada is working with industry to create good jobs and economic opportunities in these growing clean industries. Such opportunities include chargers manufactured at FLO’s facility in Shawinigan, lithium responsibly produced in James Bay and batteries made at Ford’s new facility in Bécancour.

Quotes

"Canadians are making the switch to EVs because it is a great way to save money while ensuring clean air in our communities and fighting climate change. It’s also, overall, a better driving experience. We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more available where Canadians live, work and play. Today, I announced federal investments to deliver over 1,500 new chargers across Quebec, from Rimouski to Gatineau and beyond. This will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a prosperous net-zero future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“More and more Quebecers are choosing to move towards electric vehicles and the Government of Canada continues to help them make the switch thanks to purchase incentives and charging infrastructure. With the investment announced today, we are stimulating our economy, protecting our environment and creating good jobs for local workers.”

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"We are investing in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles here in Quebec and across the country. This will clear a path to lower transportation emissions and cleaner air, and low-cost and accessible options to more households. We are building the net-zero economy of the future, and we are doing it right now."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Quebec has set ambitious targets for the electrification of transportation, and Hydro-Québec will play its full part in supporting this transition. We are pleased to be able to count on the support of Natural Resources Canada for the deployment of public charging stations in Quebec. Their contribution will help us achieve our objectives in the deployment of charging stations and continue to offer a reliable and accessible network to all electric vehicle drivers."

France Lampron

Head of the Electric Circuit, Hydro-Québec

"As one of the largest fleet operators in Canada, adding thousands of electric vehicles by 2027 is a key initiative for Bell to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This investment is a great step forward and directly aligns with our Bell for Better objective to achieve carbon neutral operations starting in 2025."

Jean-Luc Riverin

President, Bell Technical Solutions

"With more and more Canadians choosing electric vehicles, this is a vital and valuable investment that will make it easier and more affordable for them to get where they’re going while helping to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions. We applaud the federal government’s leadership and thank Minister Wilkinson for his engagement in helping drive the transition to electric vehicles through the accelerated deployment of EV charging infrastructure across Canada."

Daniel Breton

President and CEO, Electric Mobility Canada

Quick Facts

Today’s announcement represents a combined federal investment of over $29.4 million in 18 projects to install 1,151 Level 2 and 481 Level 3 EV chargers, of which 1,578 of those are located throughout Quebec . Funding was provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

in 18 projects to install 1,151 Level 2 and 481 Level 3 EV chargers, of which 1,578 of those are located throughout . Funding was provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) is also helping to deploy chargers across Canada. The CIB recently announced 2,000 new chargers are coming from Quebec -based manufacturer FLO.

-based manufacturer FLO. Quebec saw a 21.5 percent increase in new ZEV registrations between 2022 and 2023, and a 40.5 percent increase between the first half of 2023 and the first half of 2022.

saw a 21.5 percent increase in new ZEV registrations between 2022 and 2023, and a 40.5 percent increase between the first half of 2023 and the first half of 2022. On-road transportation accounts for 18 percent of Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

Federal incentives of up to $5,000 , as well as provincial incentive programs, are available to help more Canadians purchase or lease an EV.

, as well as provincial incentive programs, are available to help more Canadians purchase or lease an EV. The government’s purchase or lease incentive program has been extended to March 2025 , and eligible vehicle models now include more vans, trucks and SUVs.

, and eligible vehicle models now include more vans, trucks and SUVs. Before hitting the streets, Canadians can easily map out their route by consulting Natural Resources Canada’s electric charger and alternative fuelling stations locator.

The Government of Canada is more than halfway toward the goal of supporting the installation of 84,500 EV chargers by 2027.

Related Information

BACKGROUNDER

Federal Investment to Deliver Over 1,500 EV Chargers Across Quebec

As Canadians make the switch to electric vehicles, the Government of Canada is helping them to charge up by establishing a national network of charging stations where Canadians live, work and play.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, concluded an EV tour from Montreal to Trois-Rivières to Quebec City by announcing 1,578 new EV chargers[Ge1] across Quebec City and throughout Quebec. Funding was provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

Today’s investment of over 1,500 chargers includes over 120 chargers in Quebec City and nearly 400 chargers in Montreal.

This announcement included the following investments:

Proponents NRCan funding Number of EV chargers and types Stream Locations Hydro-Québec $4,420,000 809 Level 2

5 Level 3 Public Places Throughout Quebec: Anjou, Baie-Comeau, Beauharnois, Gatineau, Joliette, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint-Bruno, Saint-Jérôme, Varennes Hydro-Québec $3,672,044 132 Level 3 Public Places Throughout Quebec: Saint-Laurent, Baie Saint-Paul, Boucherville, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, LaSalle, Laval, Lévis, Montreal, Quebec City, Rosemère, Sainte-Foy, Terrebonne, Verdun Hydro-Québec $3,907,900 70 Level 3 Public Places Throughout Quebec: Baie-Comeau, Lac-Brome, Lac-Mégantic, Montmagny, Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan, Péribonka, La Patrie, Labelle, Lac-aux-Écorces, Lambton, Laval Ouest, L’Épiphanie, Petit-Saguenay, Plessisville, Prévost, Repentigny, Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, Saint-Dominique, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, Saint-Félix-de-Valois, Sainte-Anne-des Plaines, Sainte-Eulalie, Saint Hippolyte, Saint-Liboire, Saint-Théophile, Warwick, Waswanipi Hydro-Québec $3,288,774 66 Level 3 Public Places Throughout Quebec: Rouyn-Noranda, Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Sept-Iles, Amos, Boisbriand, Brossard, Drummondville, Gatineau, Greenfield Park, Laval, Lavaltrie, Louiseville, Magog, Montcerf-Lytton, Morin-Heights, Repentigny, Saguenay, Sainte-Alphonse-de-Granby, Sainte-Marie-Beauce, Saint-Eustache, Saint-Hyacinthe, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Roch-des-Aulnaies, Stoneham, Tadoussac, Terrebonne, Tremblant, Trois-Rivières, Val Bélair, Yamachiche Hydro-Québec $900,000 60 Level 3 Public Places Throughout Quebec: Baie-Comeau, Baie-Saint-Paul, LaSalle, Lévis, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint-Hyacinthe, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Sherbrooke, Terrebonne, Trois Rivières Hydro-Québec $3,744,600 40 Level 3 Public Places Throughout Quebec: Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, Sherbrooke, Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, Chambly, Papineauville, Saint-Germain-Grantham Hydro-Québec $1,800,000 12 Level 3 Public Places Throughout Quebec: Lavaltrie, Rivière-du-Loup, Sainte-Julie, Saint-Léonard-d’Aston, Saint-Liboire, Sherbrooke Bell Canada $375,000 75 Level 2 Fleet Throughout Quebec: Anjou, Lachine, LaSalle, Laval, Montreal, Pointe-Claire, Quebec City, Ste-Julie, Ste-Thérèse, St-Laurent (Dorval) Syndicat des coproprietaires Lowney sur Ville $300,000 60 Level 2 MURB* Montreal, Quebec Les Petroles R.L. Inc. $1,315,000 38 Level 2

19 Level 3 Public Places Throughout Quebec: Cap-aux-Meules, Chambord, Chicoutimi, Dégelis, Dolbeau-Mistassini, Ferland-et-Boileau, Gatineau, Granby, Jonquière, Lac-Bouchette, L’Anse-Saint-Jean, Québec, Rimouski, Saint-Ambroise, Sainte-Jeanne-d’arc, Saint-Gédéon, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Wemotaci Saroukian Holdings Ltd. $214,361 40 Level 2 MURB* Laval, Quebec Aéroports de Montréal $88,311 31 Level 2 Public Place Dorval, Quebec Syndicat des coproprietaires Lowney sur Ville $123,708 25 Level 2 MURBs Montreal, Quebec Société de développement et de mise en valeur du Parc olympique $120,000 24 Level 2 Workplace Montreal, Quebec Conseil régional de l’environnement et du développement durable de l’Outaouais $133,775 23 Level 2 TBC Within the province of Quebec Les Entreprise Alfred Boivin $48,807 20 Level 2 Workplace Chicoutimi, Quebec Ikea Properties Limited $575,000 2 Level 2

15 Level 3 Fleet Beauharnois, Quebec Canadian National Railway Company $4,425,000 12 Level 3 Workplace Saint Laurent (Dorval), Quebec.

*Multi-use residential buildings

In addition to supporting charger deployment, the Government of Canada is helping consumers move toward more affordable and clean transportation. That is why, to date, more than 250,000 incentives to buy a zero-emission vehicle have been provided to Canadians and Canadian businesses — including over 135,000 in Quebec.

The Government of Canada is also delivering historic investments in the future of electrified public transportation. In May, the Government of Canada announced an investment of over $780 million to support the purchase of 1,229 electric buses in Quebec and enhance the provincial network of electric public transit.

The Government of Canada is working with industry to create good jobs and economic opportunities in these growing clean industries. Such opportunities include chargers manufactured at FLO’s facility in Shawinigan to lithium responsibly produced in James Bay to batteries made at Ford’s new facility in Bécancour.

