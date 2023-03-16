MIPS Takes Top Honors at Embedded World for eVocore P8700 Multiprocessor

Company’s First RISC-V Product Paves Way for Future of Chip Development

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MIPS , a leading developer of highly scalable RISC processor IP, has been named winner of the SoC/IP/IC Design category at this year’s embedded world International conference in Nuremberg, Germany. The annual embedded award honors outstanding innovations in the field of embedded system technologies. MIPS took top honors for the company’s eVocore (™) P8700 multiprocessor system, the industry’s most scalable RISC-V CPU IP core.

The P8700 brings a new level of performance to RISC-V. It is a high performance, highly scalable RISC-V IP core – the first with Out-of-Order (OoO) processing and coherent multi-threaded, multi-core and multi-cluster scalability.

With this approach, clusters of multi-threaded, multi-core CPUs – eVocore processors and other accelerators – can be combined in configurations to balance performance and power consumption to address specific application requirements. The P8700 also includes proven robust safety capabilities for ISO 26262 ASIL-B(D) and ASIL-D systems, and is the first CPU in silicon with support for automotive-grade Linux.

“We are honored to be recognized among the industry’s top innovators,” said Desi Banatao, MIPS CEO. “Our team’s expertise has been built over 35 years, with proven technologies that provide advantages as the company makes its first RISC-V products. We will continue to push the RISC-V envelope to meet the increasing demands for modern system-on-chip designs. RISC-V is emerging as an integral element of heterogeneous solutions, as there is a growing acceptance that chips based on an open-source instruction set architecture represent the future of chip development.”

This year’s embedded award winners were identified in eight categories, including Hardware, Tools, Software, Embedded Vision, Safety & Security, Start-Up, Artificial Intelligence and SoC / IP / IC Design.

SoC / IP / IC Design was a new category this year.

“SoC / IP/ IC design is a core discipline of embedded system development. This core discipline has now finally found its way into the embedded award as a category – in order to strengthen the visibility of this very advanced design discipline,” said Benedikt Weyerer, Executive Director of the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference. “We’re delighted to present MIPS with the first of our SoC / IP / IC design award for its innovative P8700 product.”

About MIPS

MIPS is a leading developer of highly scalable RISC processor IP for high-end automotive, computing and communications applications. With its deep engineering expertise built over 35 years and billions of MIPS-based chips shipped to-date, today the company is accelerating RISC-V innovation for a new era of heterogeneous processing. The company’s proven solutions are uniquely configurable, enabling semiconductor companies to hit exacting performance and power requirements and differentiate their devices. Visit: www.mips.com .

CONTACT: Neal Leavitt, neal@leavcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mips-takes-top-honors-at-embedded-world-for-evocore-p8700-multiprocessor-301774600.html

SOURCE MIPS