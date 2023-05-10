Mireille Giraud joins Zühlke Group as Managing Director Markets and Member of the Executive Board in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zühlke Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mireille (Mimi) Giraud as Managing Director Markets for Singapore and a member of the Executive Board at Zuhlke Asia. Based in Singapore, Mimi will lead the organisation’s efforts to drive forward and grow key markets In Singapore and SEA, while continuing to expand Zühlke’s expertise and offerings.

Mimi brings with her almost 30 years of regional and global expertise working with diverse client portfolios and extensive knowledge in the Cloud, Energy, FSI and Telco industries. Having held general management, sales and marketing leadership roles in companies such as Sourced Group, Schneider Electric, Orange Business Services and Verizon, she has a strong track record in driving growth and revenue as well as building culturally diverse and high-performing teams.

Prior to joining Zühlke, Mimi was Managing Director and Head of Sales (ASEAN) at Sourced Group where she was responsible for accelerating Sourced’s growth in the region by attracting new talents, expanding the market and developing new business practices.

Jonas Trindler, Member of Group Executive Board, Partner of Zühlke Group and CEO Asia, commented, “With her extensive knowledge of various industries and Southeast Asia markets, Mimi will play an instrumental role in our ambition to continuously diversify and expand the client portfolio we serve to bring meaningful innovation to life. Her strong track record of success and broad array of experience will meaningfully bolster our market development capabilities and allow us to continue providing our clients with the innovative solutions they require.”

“I’m thrilled to join Zühlke in Asia at such a crucial time when we continue to reimagine, redefine and challenge innovation topics. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, and teams across Southeast Asia to drive growth and expand Zühlke’s expertise and offerings in our key markets,” commenting on her new role, Mimi said.

Zühlke – Empowering Ideas.

Zühlke is a global innovation service provider. We envisage ideas and create new business models for our clients by developing services and products based on new technologies – from the initial vision through development to deployment, production, and operation. We specialise in strategy and business innovation, digital solutions, and application services – in addition to device and systems engineering. Our outstanding solutions provide unique business value and a reliable foundation for sustained success.

Zühlke was founded in Switzerland in 1968 and is owned by its partners. Our 1,900 employees are based in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Hong Kong, Portugal, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Vietnam, serving clients from a wide range of industries. In addition, our venture capital arm Zühlke Ventures provides start-up financing in the high-tech sector.

Media Contact

Lorraine Lai

lorraine.lai@zuhlke.com

+6569217800

SOURCE Zühlke Group

