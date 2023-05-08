Mission + Cause and Uplevel Communications Announce New Partnership Focused on Full Suite of Talent Service Offerings

Collaboration seizes opportunity to leverage booming gig and freelance economy

ATLANTA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Mission + Cause, a consulting and executive search firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Uplevel Communications, an online marketplace that connects freelance communications and marketing talent with brands and agencies. Addressing today’s uncertain economy, tight labor market and changing workforce requirements, the partnership expands access to an extensive database of diverse talent – from full-time, long-term placements to interim freelancers and contractors needed to fill critical workforce gaps.

“We are thrilled to officially partner with Uplevel Communications and provide even more options to our current and potential clients as we navigate the labor market,” said Brad MacAfee, founder and CEO of Mission + Cause. “Uplevel’s focus on the communications industry and its dedication to building a rich database of diverse talent supports our clients’ needs and aligns with our purpose and the values that guide our work each day.”

MacAfee commented that about 4 in 10 companies are hiring contractors to remain flexible and save on increased labor costs. “In fact, nearly 60 million Americans – or 36% of the workforce – identify as freelance or independent workers, an increase of 9% from 2016, demonstrating the growing demand for these employees,” he said.

“I founded Uplevel to help clients easily rightsize their teams with top marketing and communications talent now and into the future of work,” said Courtney Culmer, founder and CEO of Uplevel Communications. “We’re excited to expand our offering to include executive search for direct hiring needs through this partnership. By collaborating with Mission + Cause, we can offer clients agility and cost effectiveness in filling talent gaps to address long- and short-term needs.”

Since 2020, Mission + Cause has primarily focused its search business on finding full-time talent for communications, public relations, brand and advertising agencies as well as in-house communications departments. Uplevel was founded to help corporations and organizations fill temporary gaps with talented experts who could quickly learn the business and work on a project-to-project basis.

“Our new partnership provides corporations, brands and contractors a seamless and flexible way to optimize talent in a rapidly changing work environment,” says Culmer.

About Uplevel Communications

Uplevel Communications is a talent marketplace that connects brands in need of marketing or communications support with vetted freelancers and small agencies. Uplevel’s diverse pool of ex includes strategists, writers and creatives from all disciplines of marketing, advertising and communications spanning a breadth of industries. For more information, visit http://www.uplevelcommunications.io.

About Mission + Cause

Mission + Cause is an executive search/talent recruiting firm that provides additional consulting services to communications organizations (brands, nonprofits and agencies). Mission + Cause offers a range of executive search services including retained search, contingency recruiting, ongoing talent development and more. For more information, please visit missionandcause.com

