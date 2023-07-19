Mitrex and Architype Formalize Strategic Representation and Advisory Agreement for Bringing Advanced Commercial Solar Solutions to the Western U.S.

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mitrex and Architype today announced a new strategic representation and project advisory partnership between the firms in which Mitrex, one of the fastest growing manufacturers of building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) products, will be exclusively represented by manufacturers’ representation and project advisory firm, Architype, across the Western United States.

Mitrex, headquartered in Toronto and soon opening an additional U.S.-based manufacturing facility, is an advanced developer and manufacturer of solar materials consisting of standard, colored and patterned BIPV modules as well as integrated PV materials such as solar facades, railings and windows. “Driven by our mission to become the foremost provider of BIPV products that convert conventional building surfaces into energy-producing, dynamic facades and architectural elements, we sought an esteemed partner to represent our brand in the Western U.S” said Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh. “Architype’s reputation for being a highly technical customer-facing team backed by all facets of industry knowledge ranging from architectural, engineering and construction expertise, enables us to have broader reach to regional architects, contractors, developers and building owners looking for support and guidance on their building technologies, energy savings and investment while achieving a design vision.”

“I founded Architype in 1991 with the idea of not just representing the biggest or the most prestigious manufacturers for their scale, but to instead introduce our customers to critical design thinking, advanced production capabilities and cutting-edge advancements across this industry. All of our brands already reflect this and now with representation of Mitrex, we open a whole new world of possibilities across the West” said Jean-Guy Poitras, president of Architype. “Mitrex ushers in a new era of, ‘yes, it’s finally possible’ with one of the most compelling architectural product sets I’ve seen over my entire career. Our team stands ready to introduce what solar collection can actual do for traditional buildings, new and retrofit, in a value-fueled, non-traditional way that will drive us all into the future.”

ABOUT MITREX: A world leader in the green sector with over 20 years of manufacturing experience and the world’s largest BIPV manufacturer, Mitrex has made it its mission to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy through integrated solar technology. Mitrex firmly believes that sustainable manufacturing, procurement, and import practices are both economically viable and essential to creating a better future for humanity. They focus on research and development to advance solar technology and generate energy from any surface exposed to sunlight. To learn more about Mitrex, please visit their website at www.mitrex.com.

ABOUT ARCHITYPE: Architype is a premier independent manufacturers representation firm with a 30+ year tradition of blending advanced product offerings with deep technical and design knowledge. The firm offers support to the A+D community as well as to owners, project managers and contractors while spanning base building architecture of all types, workplace tenant improvement projects, multi-family, medical, education, retail, hospitality, and art sectors. Staffed by personnel with architectural, design and engineering-oriented backgrounds, Architype represents a portfolio of esteemed manufacturers that underly the firm’s mission and the industry’s everevolving needs for advancement in design thinking and production capability.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

MITREX

Jill Chen, Business Development

ARCHITYPE

Joe Fitzpatrick, Principal

joe@architype.net

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitrex-and-architype-formalize-strategic-representation-and-advisory-agreement-for-bringing-advanced-commercial-solar-solutions-to-the-western-us-301879240.html

SOURCE Architype

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

