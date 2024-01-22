Mobile SoC Market to Reach $2.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 17.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The mobile SoC market is projected to experience significant growth in demand for mobile devices with enhanced capabilities and advanced features, and prioritize power efficiency for longer battery life. Lucrative prospects are expected to arise from the adoption of mobile SoCs owing to increase in edge computing requires high-performance SoCs for AI inference, and growth in smartphone adoption in emerging markets offer untapped growth potential.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Mobile SoC Market By Operating System (Android, and IOS), and Core Type (Quad Core, Octa Core, Hexa Core, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032″. According to the report, the global mobile SoC market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13133

(We look forward to moving quickly provide the report analysis as per your research requirement, needed for your business success.)

233– Pages

96 – Tables

76 – Charts

Prime determinants of growth

The mobile SoC market is expected to witness notable growth in demand for mobile devices with enhanced capabilities and advanced features, and prioritize power efficiency for longer battery life. Moreover, increase in edge computing requires high-performance SoCs for AI inference, and growth in smartphone adoption in emerging markets offer untapped growth potential are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, rise in competition among mobile manufacturers results in pricing pressure limit the growth of the mobile SoC market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $0.6 Billion Market Size In 2032 $2.9 Billion CAGR 17.9 % No. Of Pages in Report 233 Segments Covered Operating System, Core Type, And Region. Drivers Growth In Demand for Mobile Devices with Enhanced Capabilities and Advanced Features. Prioritize Power Efficiency for Longer Battery Life Opportunities Increase In Edge Computing Requires High-Performance SoCs for AI Inference Growth In Smartphone Adoption in Emerging Markets Offer Untapped Growth Potential Restraints Rise In Competition Among Mobile Manufacturers Results in Pricing Pressure.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the mobile SoC market, causing disruptions in the supply chain and production processes. Fluctuating demand and economic uncertainties have influenced market dynamics.

Despite challenges, the market is recovered quite fast as the major manufacturers of mobile SoC such as Apple, Samsung, and others stockpiled the semiconductors needed for the smartphones, which later helped for the stabilization of global economic condition of Mobile SoC.

The android segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on operating system, the android segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global mobile SoC market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others are launching various smartphones which have increased the usage of android operating segments in the Mobile SoC market.

The Octa Core segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on core type, the octa core segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global mobile SoC market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the octa core segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in use of octa core processors in medium range and high range smartphones.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13133

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Mobile SoC Industry revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in manufacturing units of various smartphones and chip manufacturing companies in the region, specially in India and China, due to cheap labor and abundance of commercial land.

Key Developments/ Strategies

In January 2022 , Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the leading wireless tech innovator introduced the Snapdragon Ride Vision System, an Open and Scalable Platform for Automated Driving it is built on a four-nanometer (4nm) process technology system-on-chip (SoC) designed for an optimized implementation of front and surround cameras for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD).

, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the leading wireless tech innovator introduced the Snapdragon Ride Vision System, an Open and Scalable Platform for Automated Driving it is built on a four-nanometer (4nm) process technology system-on-chip (SoC) designed for an optimized implementation of front and surround cameras for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD). In April 2021 , MediaTek Inc., a leading semiconductor company announced the launch of the flagship System on chip (SoC) named Dimensity 1200 processor, this chip featured high-performance processor technology, camera, AI features, gaming, and connectivity enhancements.

, MediaTek Inc., a leading semiconductor company announced the launch of the flagship System on chip (SoC) named Dimensity 1200 processor, this chip featured high-performance processor technology, camera, AI features, gaming, and connectivity enhancements. In December 2021 , MediaTek announced the launch of its Dimensity 9000 5G smartphone system on chip design for next-generation flagship smartphones, and announced device maker adoption and endorsements from some of the world’s biggest smartphone brands, including OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi and Honor. The first Dimensity 9000 powered flagship smartphones was launched in the first quarter of 2022.

, MediaTek announced the launch of its Dimensity 9000 5G smartphone system on chip design for next-generation flagship smartphones, and announced device maker adoption and endorsements from some of the world’s biggest smartphone brands, including OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi and Honor. The first Dimensity 9000 powered flagship smartphones was launched in the first quarter of 2022. In September 2023 , Apple announced the launch of its latest mobile SoC A17 Bionic mobile SOC which is anticipated to power iPhone 15 Series, which will focus on further refining mobile SoC market demand. According to Apple, the A17 Bionic mobile SoC will deliver top-notch performance in smartphone SoC market.

Leading Market Players: –

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Samsung

MediaTek Inc.

HiSilicon (Huawei Technologies)

NVIDIA Corporation

Unisoc ( Shanghai ) Technologies Co., Ltd.

) Technologies Co., Ltd. NXP semiconductors.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global mobile SoC market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mobile soc market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing mobile soc market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mobile soc market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing mobile SoC market forecast.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mobile soc market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Mobile SoC Market Key Segments:

By Operating System:

Android

iOS

By Core Type

Quad Core

Octa Core

Hexa Core

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Brazil , Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa , Rest of LAMEA)

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/mobile-soc-market



Deep Learning Chip Market size was valued at $4,465.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $81,776.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.2% from 2021 to 2030.

System-on-Chip Market was valued at $117.2 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $205.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Europe Mobile SoC Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Mobile SoC Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Japan Mobile SoC Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports Insights” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801

USA. Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-soc-market-to-reach-2-9-billion-globally-by-2032-at-17-9-cagr-allied-market-research-302040304.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

