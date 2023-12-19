Modified Starch Market Analysis- Top Companies with Size, Trends & Growth 2030 | Credence Research￼￼￼

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. The global demand for modified starch was valued at USD 12154.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 19082.40 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.80% between 2023 and 2030.

Modified starch is a versatile ingredient that has gained prominence in various industries due to its unique properties and applications. It is derived from native starches, primarily corn, wheat, potato, or tapioca, through physical, chemical, or enzymatic processes. The modified starch market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences and the need for innovative food products, industrial applications, and sustainable solutions.

Modified starches find applications in a wide range of industries, including food and beverages, paper and packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. In the food industry, they are used as thickeners, stabilizers, and gelling agents, improving texture and shelf life. In the paper industry, modified starch enhances paper strength and quality. Their versatility has expanded their presence in non-food sectors as well.

Consumers are increasingly looking for clean label and natural ingredients in their food products. Modified starches offer an advantage as they can mimic the functionalities of traditional additives without compromising on clean label claims. Manufacturers are responding by developing modified starches with minimal chemical intervention, meeting the demand for more natural and transparent ingredient lists.

Browse the Full Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/modified-starch-market

Sustainability is a growing concern across industries, including food processing. Modified starches are recognized for their potential to reduce waste and energy consumption during production. Furthermore, they can replace synthetic materials in packaging and contribute to reducing plastic waste. Companies are investing in research and development to make modified starches more sustainable and eco-friendly.

The global health and wellness trend has also influenced the modified starch market. Low-fat, reduced-sugar, and gluten-free products have surged in popularity. Modified starches can play a vital role in formulating such products, offering texture and stability while meeting dietary requirements. These starches can contribute to the development of healthier food options.

Advancements in food technology have led to the development of modified starches with improved functionalities. Starch modification techniques have become more precise, allowing manufacturers to tailor starches to meet specific requirements. These developments have opened up new possibilities for product innovation.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for modified starches, owing to the presence of key players, growing populations, and increasing industrialization. Countries like China and India are significant contributors to market growth. The demand for convenience foods, packaged goods, and textiles in this region has driven the adoption of modified starches.

Regulatory bodies worldwide have established guidelines for the use of modified starches in different industries. Companies must adhere to these regulations to ensure product safety and compliance. As consumer awareness of ingredient quality increases, adherence to regulatory standards becomes crucial.

The modified starch market is evolving rapidly, driven by changing consumer preferences, sustainability concerns, and technological advancements. As the demand for cleaner labels and healthier products continues to grow, modified starches are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the food and industrial sectors. As companies continue to innovate and invest in research and development, the market for modified starches is likely to expand further, offering exciting opportunities for both manufacturers and consumers alike.

List of Companies Covered:

Emsland-Stärke GmbH

Grain Processing Corporation

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

ADM

Agrana Beteiligungs AG

Avebe U.A.

Cargill, Incorporated

Samyang Genex Corp.

Beneo-Remy N.V.

Siam Modified Starch Co., Ltd.

China Essence Group Ltd.

PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk

Tate & Lyle PLC

ULRICK&SHORT

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Amb

Others

By Segmentation Type

By Product Type

Cationic Starch

Anionic Starch

Esterified Starch

Oxidized Starch

Acetylated Starch

Resistant Starch

Pre-gelatinized Starch

Others

By Raw Material Source

Corn

Potato

Cassava

Wheat

Other Sources

By Functionality

Thickening and Gelling Agents

Binding Agents

Texture Modification

Film-Forming Starches

Stabilizers and Emulsifiers

Glazing and Coating Agents

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Paper and Textile Industry

Animal Feed

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Biochemical and Biotechnological Applications

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales to Manufacturers

Distributors and Wholesalers

Online Retail

By Region

North America (U.S. and Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World (Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America)

