Morphy Richards launches grooming & styling products just in time for festive season gifting

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Morphy Richards – India’s leading premium kitchen and domestic appliances brand, has recently unveiled a range of trimmers, body groomers, hair dryers with diffusers and hair straighteners for men and women. This launch comes just ahead of the festive season, making it the perfect choice for gifting. The products are available at a price range starting from Rs 699/- across online platforms and offline stores and are already a cult favourite.

Commenting on the category launch, Mr Ravindra Singh Negi, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Consumer Products Business at Bajaj Electrical Limited, said, “Self- care and grooming are some of the biggest trends we’re seeing among young Indian consumers, with both women and men making it a part of their daily routine. When we spoke to our consumers, we realised that while the outcome of grooming is an external appeal, the process is very intimate and personal. Morphy Richards is known to offer functional and aesthetic products that add happiness to everyday life. Our robust products, thoughtful simplicity, and originality in design will be the core differentiators. With the festive season around the corner, these products make perfect gifts as well – with the range catering to men and women cutting across various price points to fit every budget.”

The hero models in their latest range are:

Kingsman Pro BG3509 12-in-1 Body Groomer StylistCare HD192DC 1900W Hair Dryer Keraflow HS3511 Digital Hair Straightener Keraflow HS3500 Keratin hair Straightener

Being India’s most prominent international brand, Morphy Richards is the largest-selling OTG brand in the country, loved by professionals and home bakers alike. The brand is also widely known for its coffee makers that give consumers café-like coffee at home. Morphy Richards has a stable of award-winning products in other categories, such as Digichef OTG and Kube Water Heater – both recognized as the ‘Product of the Year’ by NielsenIQ. They also recently launched the SteamPro portable and travel friendly Garment steamer, 5L Digital Air Fryer, DuoPresso 2-in-1 Coffee maker and Melange Stand Mixer.

About Morphy Richards:

Morphy Richards is an established British brand that has been creating pioneering domestic appliances & products for over 85 years to make home life not just easier, but happier. Their product range covers small kitchen appliances including breakfast preparation, garment care and floor care. From the first designs to the finishing touches, the Morphy Richards brand strives to bring form and function together to create innovative, affordable, accessible products which are robust and ready to handle the rough and smooth of life. Morphy Richards is part of Glen Dimplex, an Irish-headquartered international manufacturing group which operates across four core product categories: Heating & Ventilation, Consumer Appliances, Flame (electric, gas & wood fires and outdoor room) and Precision Cooling (technologies for medical and industrial applications). The Glen Dimplex Group was founded in 1973 and encompasses a wide range of internationally recognized brands for consumer and professional channels.

