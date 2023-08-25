Mouser Electronics Shares the Revolutionary Power of Digital Therapeutics in Latest Empowering Innovation Together Series

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mouser Electronics Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, premieres its latest installment of the Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) series unveiling the transformative potential of digital therapeutics. Mouser examines the bridge between technology and medical devices to find how these parts and components can work together to provide a more personalized and accessible means of healthcare.

The medical industry is constantly evolving, and technology has become a crucial aspect in changing traditional methods. Digital therapeutics have emerged as an efficient approach that offers the potential to reach more patients, monitor conditions in real time, and reduce the financial barriers to accessing medical care. To support this shift, Mouser and its industry-leading supplier partners have collaborated to share their collective expertise and promote a more comprehensive method of personal health.

The latest series installment includes a brand-new podcast episode from The Tech Between Us, as well as a second episode from In Between The Tech, featuring esteemed guests from the Digital Medicine Society and Freespira. Each episode breaks down the meaning of digital therapeutics and the cutting-edge solutions it has the potential to provide. Through these informative episodes, listeners will gain a comprehensive understanding of the technical hardware and software aspects of engineering design, along with the current industry challenges facing this area.

Mouser’s articles, case study and infographics offer a comprehensive exploration of the present market landscape while also presenting an optimistic outlook on future prospects, such as advancements in wearable technology, FDA approval procedures, and the diverse range of treatments it can facilitate. The range of content helps provide a solid foundation and raise awareness among designers about how to incorporate modern solutions into digital therapeutic devices.

This EIT installment is sponsored by Mouser’s valued partners ams Osram, Microchip Technology, Bourns, Murata, NXP Semiconductors, Molex, and Renesas.

