MTN Invests over N100 Million in the Second Media Innovation Programme (MTN-MIP 2) – TechEconomy

The second edition of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN-MIP 2) commenced on May 15, 2023.

MTN Nigeria is investing over 100 million Naira in this second edition of the programme, which is aimed at building the capacity of media practitioners in Nigeria.

The investment fulfils the organisation’s commitment to impacting the Nigerian media industry through intensive training that opens the participants to knowledge about media convergence, technology, and the future of combining outstanding reporting with media technology.

The MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN-MIP 2) is a fully funded six-month Fellowship for 20 fellows executed by the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University.

The programme will also include a study trip to the University of Witwatersrand South Africa, a visit to the MTN Innovation Centre, amongst other engagements.

Speaking to the process that led to the conceptualisation of the intervention, Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo said, “When MTN commemorated its 20th milestone in Nigeria, we had a conversation regarding the challenges facing the media in Nigeria and how we can intervene. We put a paper together, took it to the Board, it was approved, hence we are here today.

“The world is constantly changing, and media practice has been altered with advancements in technology. The modern media practitioner needs to remain innovative, which is the essence of the MIP. We have seen the impact of the programme among media practitioners and are motivated by the value this cohort will bring to media practice in Nigeria.”

MTN Nigeria said it is committed to enabling innovation in Nigeria by investing in the necessary infrastructure such as the 5G technology and human resources.

At the end of the programme, every MIP fellow will experience improved knowledge of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria and how it ties to media innovation.

This will help the practitioners understand and interrogate telecommunication industry trends when necessary.

The programme will also enhance the quality of writing and reporting within the industry to ensure they are at the forefront of global reportage of technological trends.







