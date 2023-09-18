HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Skyview Flats (www.skyviewflats.com) is a next generation apartment complex with standout features that are not seen in comparable communities. Every unit has black stainless-steel appliances and built-in desks with drawers along with overhead cabinets. Every first-floor unit has a private yard for your beloved pets. Skyview also boasts excellent technology. Fiber optic internet allows residents access to stable and fast internet, not only in their unit but across the entire community-wide wireless network. Through an app on their phone, residents can lock/unlock their door, manage thermostat, monitor appliances, and open gates. Also, all garages are equipped for electric car charging. This difference is being very well received. Skyview Flats located in west Houston near the Grand Parkway is 312 units with average rents of $1.76 psf and leasing at a velocity of 30 units per month with no concessions.

“With the development of Skyview Flats, our goal was to create a home for our residents that addresses their post-pandemic needs and set our property apart from more traditional multifamily communities.” – Jim Wood, President

Ascension is a vertically integrated investment, development, construction, and management firm that specializes in realizing the economic potential of multifamily assets. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Houston, Ascension has acquired/renovated or developed over 9,000 multifamily units across Texas.

Please send any questions to marketing@ascensioncre.com or visit our website www.ascensioncre.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multifamily-difference-maker–skyview-flats-built-by-ascension-301930932.html

SOURCE Ascension Multifamily

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

