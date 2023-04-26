MusicRevolution.com Announces the MusicRevolution Skill for Amazon Alexa – Now Available For Commercial and Personal Background Music

Trumbull, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — MusicRevolution.com (www.musicrevolution.com), an online marketplace for royalty-free music, today announced that the MusicRevolution skill for Amazon Alexa is now available in the Alexa Skills Shop and the Alexa app in the United States. Subscribers can use the skill to play background music for commercial and personal use on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Using only Non-PRO music (music that is not registered with any performing rights organization), the MusicRevolution.com In-store Music Stream (https://www.musicrevolution.com/music_streams) provides an affordable royalty-free alternative for background music for a range of commercial applications, including retail, restaurant, fitness club, hotel, business, and website background music. Starting at $14.99 for a 1-month subscription and $129.99 for a 1-year subscription, the MusicRevolution.com In-store Music Stream is not subject to any ASCAP, BMI or other additional public performance licensing fees. MusicRevolution.com’s In-store Music Stream offers 20 unique playlists and can also be customized for multi-location use cases.

‒We are excited that Amazon has certified our skill to deliver our background music for commercial and personal use with Alexa-enabled devices,– stated Chris Cardell, Co-Founder of MusicRevolution.com. ‒Not only is the MusicRevolution.com In-store Music Stream a fraction of the cost of other well-known commercial background music services, it’s also extremely user friendly as it can be streamed on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices,– added Cardell.

‒The MusicRevolution.com background music stream is also differentiated by our fresh Non-PRO music created by independent artists, rather than the same homogenous playlists that we all hear in retail stores,– stated Mike Bielenberg, Co-Founder of MusicRevolution.com. ‒We can also work with customers to create customized, multi-location background music applications for their commercial environments,– added Bielenberg.

The playlists in MusicRevolution’s In-store Music Stream cover every genre and style of music, including: Retail, Corporate, Pop, Jazz, Hip Hop, Country, Acoustic, Classical, Christmas/Holiday, Energetic, Kid’s, Tropical/Reggae, Chill-Out, House, Easy Listening, World, and Vocals.

For more information about using Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to stream the MusicRevolution.com background music stream, go to https://www.amazon.com/MusicRevolution-com-MusicRevolution/dp/B097XR7XLH/

or https://www.musicrevolution.com/contact_us/

About MusicRevolution.com

MusicRevolution (www.musicrevolution.com) is the Internet’s royalty-free music marketplace. We provide media producers, video producers, music supervisors, filmmakers, game developers, and other music buyers with some of the best royalty-free music at affordable prices. Our production music library has over 85,000 tracks and new music is being added every day. MusicRevolution.com offers four purchase options– single tracks, CDs, subscriptions, and our background music stream for retail stores and other commercial settings. The MusicRevolution.com catalog, which includes an extensive selection of ‒Non-PRO– royalty-free music, is available for third-party distribution and bulk licensing for background music / in-store music for retail, restaurants, hotels, fitness clubs, and other commercial applications.

Pull Quote

Media Contact

Chris Cardell, MusicRevolution.com, 1 2035901766, info@musicrevolution.com, www.musicrevolution.com

