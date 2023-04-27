NAB Show Recognizes Prime Focus Technologies' CLEAR® and CLEAR® AI with Coveted 2023 Product of the Year Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NAB Show, the premier media and entertainment industry event, announced Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) as a double winner of the prestigious 2023 Product of the Year Awards. NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show. The nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2023 NAB Show and be delivered within the 2023 calendar year to be eligible for an award.

PFT’s CLEAR® AI Reframe and CLEAR® Localize products received recognition in the Capitalize category, marking a significant achievement for the company.

“Every year, the NAB Show showcases new, groundbreaking products that have the potential to transform the media and entertainment industry,” said Eric Trabb, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Success Officer at NAB. “The 2023 Product of the Year Awards winners have demonstrated how they can help revolutionize the content lifecycle at all stages. We congratulate PFT on their double win.”

CLEAR® AI Reframe enables content creators to automatically adapt their content seamlessly to fit various social media platforms. Meanwhile, CLEAR® Localize is an innovative solution that simplifies the localization process, allowing content owners and distributors efficiently deliver localized content to global audiences.

“We are stocked to receive this prestigious recognition for our CLEAR® products,” said Murali Sridhar, Senior Vice President, and Global Head of Product Management at PFT. ” We understand the importance of adapting to the changing digital landscape and empowering our customers with the tools they need to succeed. These awards validate our forward-thinking approach, and we will continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital content creation and distribution.”

To learn more about CLEAR® and CLEAR® AI, schedule a meeting with us here.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR® and CLEAR® AI. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com.

Press Contact:

T Shobhana

Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing

Prime Focus Technologies

Los Angeles, CA

t.shobhana@primefocus.com

SOURCE Prime Focus Technologies