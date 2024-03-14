National Survey Finds Impact of TikTok Ban in U.S. With Nearly 60% of TikTok Users Stating They Would Jump to Instagram Reels

The survey, which launched on the heels of the House bill that could lead to

TikTok ban in the U.S., also found that 52% of TikTok users surveyed rank TikTok as important to their daily lives

BALTIMORE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MGH , a full-service marketing and communications agency, today released the results of a national consumer survey launched on the heels of the House of Representatives passing a bill that could lead to the ban of TikTok in the U.S., which found that nearly 60% (58) of TikTok users surveyed would jump to Instagram Reels with the loss of TikTok. Taking a deeper look at TikTok users surveyed who said they create their own content, that number jumps to 71%.

YouTube Shorts came in at a close second at 52%, and Facebook reels came in third place with 49% of TikTok users. X (formerly Twitter) came in last place with 23%.

The study also asked TikTok’s users how important the app is to their daily lives, measuring the effect this type of legislation could have on voter sentiment in an election year. Unsurprisingly, 52% of all TikTok users surveyed stated they rank TikTok as important to their daily lives compared to 80% of TikTok users who create their own content.

The national survey of 1,056 U.S. TikTok users took a look at those who watch TikTok compared to those who create content on TikTok. To read more about the survey results, visit our blog .

Results are based on a national survey of 1,056 U.S. TikTok users. The survey was fielded March 13-14, 2024 using SurveyMonkey Audience. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

