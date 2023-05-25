NBA ALL-STAR CARMELO ANTHONY AND SOUL MACHINES LAUNCH 'DIGITAL MELO' ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Carmelo Anthony taps into the tech industry taking fan engagements to new heights with the innovation of AI-enabled Digital Melo

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Soul Machines, the groundbreaking company pioneering the creation of autonomously animated Digital Celebrities in the metaverse and the digital worlds of today, is pleased to announce the next step in its partnership with NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Carmelo Anthony with the social media launch of “Digital Melo,” a generative AI-enabled, autonomously-animated Digital Twin of the athlete. Now live on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube as @digitalme7o, fans can follow Digital Melo, which will serve as an extension to Carmelo’s persona, to witness the athlete’s various endeavors beyond the basketball court – but from the unique perspective of a Digital Twin.

In the days, weeks, and months to come, followers of Digital Melo can expect to see the Digital Twin take an active role, from sharing hot takes on the latest in the world of the NBA and the NBA Playoffs, to accompanying the real Carmelo in whatever adventure comes next, including Carmelo’s upcoming appearance at the Aspen Food & Wine Classic this June, plus a few other surprises along the way.

“Carmelo Anthony has had an impressive career on the court, but thanks to his entrepreneurial spirit and his eagerness to push the boundaries of innovation, he has also established quite the career off the court as well,” said Greg Cross, CEO of Soul Machines. “As Carmelo expands his business portfolio, we are fortunate to have a strong partnership with him and a shared vision and excitement for what Digital Twins can offer the world. The launch of Digital Melo on social media is our first big socialization of a Digital Celebrity, and we know the sky’s the limit from here.”

Merging its own technology with the revolutionary advancements in generative AI and large language models (LLM) like ChatGPT and GPT-4, Soul Machines has elevated its celebrity Digital Twins to be more interactive and humanlike than ever before, fostering an authentic connection between fans and celebrities. The integration of its Human OS autonomous animation platform brings the technology to life, matching each celebrities’ individual vibrance and persona with their new digital entity. This technology, initially featured through the Digital Melo social media accounts, will soon expand to other use cases, including experiences that offer more direct one-on-one interactions between fans and Digital Melo. Details of the next phase of this project will be unveiled at a later date.

The launch of Digital Melo on social media is Soul Machines’ latest project among a growing portfolio of autonomously-animated Digital Twins of celebrity figures, including previously-announced projects for cultural icon Marilyn Monroe, legendary golfer Jack Nicklas, and fan-favorite K-pop star Mark Tuan.

Soul Machines, founded in 2016 by serial tech entrepreneur Greg Cross and Academy-Award winner Mark Sagar, brings avatars to life in the form of autonomously-animated 3D Digital People. Leveraging groundbreaking AI technology, Soul Machines aims to improve the way we work, play and engage digitally by creating astonishingly lifelike Digital People that are autonomously animated and in a digital sense “alive”. Soul Machines’ Digital People deliver highly personalized brand experiences for global enterprises including NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®, P&G, Twitch, and The World Health Organization, while also redefining entertainment and fan engagement through celebrity Digital Celebrities, including Carmelo Anthony, Jack Nicklaus and Mark Tuan. Whether delivering personalized brand experiences for an enterprise, or opening new paths for celebrity figures to engage with their fans, Digital People by Soul Machines add a uniquely immersive element to human interaction to elevate experiences in the metaverse and today’s digital worlds. For more information, visit www.soulmachines.com.

