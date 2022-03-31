Netflix’s ‘Vampire in the Garden’ anime trailer looks like a wild, bloody ride

Strap in, folks: It’s vampire apocalypse time.

Set in a world in which humanity has lost a long war against vampires and the survivors are all holed up in a single town, the brilliantly-titled Vampire in the Garden follows a young girl who one day has a chance encounter with the vampire queen.

The new anime series stars Megumi Han and Yû Kobayashi, and the trailer looks impressively intense — and bloody.

Vampire in the Garden lands on Netflix May 16 .

