New Automotive Survey Reveals Over 80% of Consumers Say the Design of the Dealership Made Them Feel More Positive About the Brand

Experience agency ChangeUp surveyed 1,200 consumers who recently purchased new vehicles.

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, experience agency ChangeUp published a new report: Why the Dealership Experience Still Matters, with results from a nationwide survey uncovering the dealership’s role in the car-buying experience. ChangeUp, who most recently designed dealerships for KIA and Acura, surveyed 1,200 consumers in the U.S. who purchased a vehicle in the last three years.

“Our findings indicate exactly what we’ve seen with our clients these past few years – that the dealership remains a fundamental part of the car-buying journey,” said ChangeUp’s CEO Lee Carpenter. “The dealership is so much more than just a transactional space. It’s an opportunity to design a holistic retail experience that brings your brand to life and connects you more deeply with your customers.”

Why the Dealership Still Matters covers topics including:

What’s driving the latest vote of confidence in dealerships.

The role that the dealership experience and design play in the purchase decision.

What value gen z and millennials find in the dealership.

How the service experience impacts ongoing opinions about the brand.

Despite evolving shopping behaviors in the digital age, the report reveals optimistic takeaways, including that most respondents still enjoy the experience of in-person shopping.

Key findings from the report include:

80% of gen z and millennials weren’t certain about their vehicle choice until visiting a dealership.

Around 90% of respondents felt that the dealership made them confident in their purchase decision, with a consensus that it positively influenced their trust in the dealer and feelings about the brand.

Over half of respondents dismissed dealerships based on their appearance, highlighting the significance of design.

For the full report, please visit: www.changeupinc.com/understanding-the-importance-of-the-dealership-in-a-digital-age/

Methodology:

ChangeUp conducted the survey in November 2023 of over 1,200 consumers nationwide. Respondents had to have purchased a new vehicle from a dealership within the last 3 years. ChangeUp excluded Tesla buyers so as not to bias results with direct-to-consumer sales model consumers.

About ChangeUp:

ChangeUp is an award-winning experience agency designing for the moments where brands and customers meet. We develop brand-led experiences that create change for businesses through strategy, brand design, store design, and architecture. We drive change for fast-moving brands, from startups to the F500, working with clients including Kia, Acura, Panera Bread, Discount Tire, Panda Express, Honda, Baskin-Robbins, and Trek. We believe change is not a risk, it’s the answer.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Dersh

Communications Director, ChangeUp

rebecca.dersh@changeupinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-automotive-survey-reveals-over-80-of-consumers-say-the-design-of-the-dealership-made-them-feel-more-positive-about-the-brand-302074423.html

SOURCE ChangeUp

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

