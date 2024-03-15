New data from Real Endpoints demonstrates the real-world value of RE Assist, a proprietary AI-enabled platform for patient copay support

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Real Endpoints (RE), the leading market-access platform and advisory firm, announces real-world data demonstrating the value of RE Assist, an AI-based platform with human curation that identifies and validates new sources of copay and deductible foundation support for patients and caregivers.

A team of senior leaders from Real Endpoints will be attending the Access USA 2024 conference in Philadelphia March 19-21 to demonstrate RE Assist to industry executives.

Despite recent Part D benefit changes that reduce patients’ out-of-pocket copays, many Medicare patients still face insurmountable financial hurdles when filling their prescriptions at the pharmacy counter. Based on an analysis by Real Endpoints – and contrary to common perception – it is unlikely that the additional reduction to copay maximums scheduled for 2025 will eliminate the issue.

Real Endpoints’ analysis suggests that national funds have reduced their grant amounts to align with the redesigned Part D benefit, while other smaller, more focused funds have closed completely. As a result, even though copay maximums are lower, it is – and will remain – difficult for patients to find and access copay support, especially given the average income for Medicare patients is just $30,000.

RE Assist helps address this affordability and equity issue. Manufacturers that have subscribed to RE Assist have seen an exponential increase in the volume of patients searching for funds and successfully accessing the corresponding foundation’s URL. Month over month fund searches and foundation URL access for one client increased 271% and 475% respectively from December 2023 to January 2024.

“These utilization and access data underscore the strategic importance of transparent and timely financial support information for patients and caregivers,” says Susan Raiola, president of Real Endpoints. “Absent easy-to-use and timely data, statistics show many patients stop taking their medicines as prescribed or never fill the prescriptions in the first place.”

A 2023 finalist for the Fierce Healthcare Innovation awards, RE Assist identifies third-party foundations offering financial assistance based on patient eligibility and funding status. The tool, which currently supports nearly 90 specialty indications, curates relevant information from roughly 200 national, state, regional, and advocacy- and/or diversity-specific foundations. Real Endpoints has implemented RE Assist for multiple biotech and pharma clients in a process that takes as little as two weeks to complete.

To learn more about RE Assist, watch this video. To set up an RE Assist demonstration at Access USA 2024 or another time, please email sraiola@realendpoints.com.

About RE Assist

RE Assist is an artificial intelligence-based platform that allows patients, caregivers, and case managers to identify potential copay assistance funds available from national, regional and non-indication-specific foundations in real time. The tool provides easily referenced information at a glance in a compliant and consistent method, ensuring that the same information is being shared with all patients. This information includes the foundations’ complete enrollment information, their eligibility requirements, and funding availability status. Currently, RE Assist supports nearly 90 specialty indications and continues to grow.

About Real Endpoints

Real Endpoints’ solutions create patient access to meaningful medical innovations and prepare companies for competition in the value-based economy. Working collaboratively with biopharma, diagnostic and medical device companies, RE provides unique answers across a wide range of coverage and reimbursement issues, from pricing and contracting to patient support advisory and benchmarking services. Real Endpoints is also the leading advisor to the industry on innovative contracting, including the evaluation, structuring, negotiating, and third-party management of the analytics and financial reconciliation of value-based contracts. For more information about Real Endpoints, visit www.realendpoints.com.

