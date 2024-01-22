Nexamp Announces Second Headquarters in Chicago as It Expands Community Solar Across Illinois and the Midwest

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-IL) joined Nexamp at their Chicago office to highlight the company’s recent growth powered by Illinois’ climate leadership

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nexamp, the nation’s largest community solar provider, announced today that its office in Chicago, Illinois, will serve as the company’s second national headquarters. By 2026, Nexamp expects to add an additional 50 team members in Chicago, building on the company’s commitment to the Midwest. This expansion is part of more than $2 billion in planned investments in Illinois through its existing projects and development pipeline.

Nexamp hosted Governor JB Pritzker in announcing it has chosen Chicago as the site of its second national headquarters

Governor JB Pritzker and Congressman Davis joined Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai in a conversation with customers, community solar landowners, and Nexamp team members, showcasing the Prairie State and the impacts of Pritzker’s landmark Clean Energy Jobs Act as evidence that thoughtful, ambitious policy can deliver on its immense promise of job creation and a just energy transition.

“We began our work in Illinois in 2018 in response to the Future Energy Jobs Act, which created the state’s first community solar program and sought to accelerate Illinois’ decarbonization efforts,” said Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. “Thanks to Governor Pritzker’s leadership in securing the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021, Illinois is our fastest growing market. But the state is far more than just an attractive market for solar generation—for Nexamp, it’s a state which shares our vision of a cleaner, more equitable energy future powered by a diverse, equitable, and skilled workforce. As we sought a location for a second headquarters, Illinois was the natural choice because of our mutual interest in seeing clean energy work for—and do right by—everyone.”

“Illinois’ commitment to sustainable energy wouldn’t be possible without innovative companies like Nexamp—and their decision to open a Chicago headquarters underscores the role Illinois is playing in the national solar conversation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As solar energy companies like Nexamp expand throughout the Midwest, we see a ripple effect of job creation and skills-building that, just like clean energy itself, will benefit communities and generations for years to come.”

“I welcome Nexamp’s headquarters to Chicago,” said Rep. Danny K. Davis. “Choosing Chicago reflects the leadership of Governor Pritzker and Illinois on clean energy and skilled job creation. I worked with Nexamp and other green stakeholders to enact a new federal enhanced tax credit to bring economic and environmental benefits of solar energy to low-income individuals and communities. I am proud that this federal credit, together with Illinois’ historic investment in clean energy, will put money in the pockets of low-income Chicagoans by reducing their electricity costs while making the air they breathe safer and growing the number of good-paying green jobs in Illinois.”

Nexamp’s first Chicago office opened in 2019 with five team members and has grown to 80 team members in just five short years. Nexamp builds, owns, and operates community solar and storage projects that feed renewable energy to the power grid. The company has roughly 75 projects in operation or under development in Illinois that will create nearly 4,000 jobs and generate close to 300 MW of energy, which is enough to offset the power needs of 50,000 average households.

To build on this record of job creation and support skills training throughout Chicago, Nexamp will now partner with City Colleges of Chicago to develop a fellowship program that helps create a robust employment pipeline for local students that are interested in pursuing a career in the solar industry. Additionally, Nexamp is working with Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA) job training organizations to ensure that Equity Eligible Persons (EEPs) are prioritized for new Nexamp jobs as they become available.

As part of its collaboration with FEJA organizations, Nexamp has developed new construction management roles that will only be offered to EEP candidates living in the greater Chicago area, helping to bring workers from all backgrounds into the solar industry. These efforts will ensure that Nexamp meets Illinois’ Minimum Equity Standard, which continues to play an important role in ongoing implementation of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act of 2021.

About Nexamp

Nexamp is transforming the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—position Nexamp as a just and equitable market leader. By building integrated clean energy products, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we’re building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.

