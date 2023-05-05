Next iPhone Series will Still be Made in China, Report says – TechEconomy

Foxconn Technology Group, which runs the largest iPhone plant in the world in the nation’s capital city of Zhengzhou, will continue to manufacture Apple’s upcoming iPhone model in China, but it will have to split the production with other vendors.

The iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and its most expensive variant, the 15 Pro Max or Ultra, which will be entirely produced by Foxconn, are among the four models Apple is purportedly launching this year.

According to reports, due to worker unrest and an exodus caused by China’s strict Covid-19 controls, Foxconn, formerly known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, may lose some iPhone 15 assembly orders to Chinese producers like Luxshare Precision Industry Co. The Taiwanese company’s Zhengzhou plant failed to deliver the iPhone 14s last November as a result.

Luxshare, which was founded by a former Foxconn employee and has begun to assemble certain Apple products in recent years, is a major beneficiary for production of the iPhone 15 series, the report said.

Shenzhen-based Luxshare has won orders to make three of the four iPhone 15 models for the California-based tech giant, including the entry-level version and premium models like the iPhone 15 Plus, according to the report, which cited sources close to the suppliers.

It is the first time that Luxshare, which started out making cables for Apple and only began iPhone production in 2020 after it acquired two Chinese plants owned by Taiwan’s Wistron Corp, has been awarded manufacturing orders for three upcoming iPhone models in a given year.

The move signals the mainland manufacturer’s rising clout in Apple’s China-based manufacturing supply chain.







