Nfina Technologies Releases 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based Systems

MOBILE, Ala., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nfina announces the addition of three new server systems to its lineup, customized for hybrid/multi-cloud, hyperconverged HA infrastructure, HPC, backup/disaster recovery, and business storage solutions.

Featuring 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, Nfina-Store, and Nfina-View software, these scalable server systems fill a void in the marketplace, bringing exceptional multi-socket processing performance, easy-to-use management tools, built-in backup, and rapid disaster recovery.

Nfina’s new server systems come in a variety of solution-based configurations.

8324R – 2U rack-mount, Twenty-four to Forty-eight bay models available as Server, NAS, SAN, Hyperconverged with HA, Edge Computing, and Hybrid Cloud Solutions

7312R – 2U rack-mount, Twelve to Twenty-four bay models available as Server, NAS, SAN, Hyperconverged with HA, Edge Computing, and Hybrid Cloud Solutions

5312R – 1U rack-mount, Twelve bay models available as Server and Hybrid Cloud Solutions

“We know we must build systems for the business IT needs of today while planning for unknown future demands. Flexible infrastructure is key, optimized for hybrid/multi-cloud, backup/disaster recovery, HPC, and growing storage needs,” says Warren Nicholson, President, and CEO of Nfina. He continues by saying, “Flexible infrastructure also means offering managed services like IaaS, DRaaS, etc., that provide customers with choices that fit the size of their application and budget – not a one size fits all approach like many of our competitors. Our goal is to serve many different business IT applications, any size, anywhere, at any time.”

Staring the much-anticipated Intel 10 nanometer (nm) process technology, the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver up to 40 cores per processor and up to 46% performance improvement compared to previous generations. These processors support up to 6 terabytes of system memory per socket, up to 8 channels of DDR4-3200 memory per socket – increased from 6 channels in previous models, and up to 64 lanes of PCIe Gen4 per socket.

The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based systems are the only servers on the market with built-in AI acceleration (Intel® DL Boost) and Intel Software guard protection (Intel® SGX). Intel DL Boost is deep learning acceleration allowing users to run complex AI along with existing workloads. Intel SGX provides data and privacy protection via application isolation in memory, regardless of the operating system or hardware configuration.

Combine new Intel-based hardware with Nfina-Store management and Nfina-View monitoring software, and these server systems are impenetrable.

Nfina-Store is a software management tool designed to create and manage data storage pools. Immutable Snapshots, created according to your desired frequency, provide foolproof on and off-site backup and disaster recovery protection. Immutable snapshots are read-only images that provide air-gap quality functionality to disaster recovery plans to stop ransomware intruders from moving or deleting snapshots. Hence, customers know they can restore clean copies of data anytime. All Nfina storage products (Hybrid Cloud, hyperconverged, SAN, and NAS) support immutable snapshots air-gap functionality.

Nfina-View software uses a unified management control pane to monitor your edge and cloud data storage pools. If an outage or failure occurs, Nfina-View allows you to failover with one click and run from your backups in minutes, not hours or days. If you experience a ransomware attack, your system is rolled back and restored from snapshots taken before the event occurred. Nfina-View also allows you to test your backups and failover procedures, assuring your IT systems are protected if an actual disaster occurs.

The Nfina 8324R, 7312R, and 5312R systems are available now through Nfina’s partner network.

All systems can be purchased outright or bundled into Nfina’s IaaS, DRaaS, managed services to fit business application needs and monthly budgets.

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is a US-based manufacturer of servers and data storage systems, including hyperconverged, converged, SAN, NAS, edge devices, and hybrid cloud solutions. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and maximize their IT infrastructure spending dollars. We combine current high-performance technology with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com

