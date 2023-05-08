nidus3D Bringing 3D-Printed Neighbourhoods to Alberta

Join the upcoming hybrid event at Platform Calgary, May 12 2023, 10-11:30 AM MDT

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Canada’s leading 3DCP company, nidus3D, successfully completed North America’s first energy-efficient and climate-resilient multi-unit 3D printed homes and two-story buildings last year in Ontario. Equipped with experience from past projects and proven technology, the company aims to expand west in 2023 and secure the right development partners and investors in Alberta to print an entire subdivision.

Join nidus3D executives, Alberta builders, developers, scholars, investors, and sustainability experts for an insightful hybrid event at Platform Calgary on May 12 at 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM MDT.

Register For Event

During a global housing crisis, and in a sector facing impossible challenges, 3D concrete printing presents opportunities to rapidly produce cost-effective, energy-efficient, and climate-resilient homes at scale while reducing carbon footprint.

Presented by Ian Arthur, Cofounder & President of nidus3D, this event is designed to provide insightful information about the 3D concrete printing industry that is ready to scale in 2023. As an attendee you will learn about:

How 3D concrete printing benefits the construction industry, is a solution to the housing crisis and presents the best opportunity for developers nidus3D past projects and future market opportunity Investment and partnership opportunity to bring 3D concrete printed neighbourhoods to Alberta

Quick facts:

3D construction printing offers unparalleled predictability in scope, cost, and timeline.

With digital construction, projects can be completed in weeks instead of months, minimizing financing expenses.

Mix-onsite concrete is made with locally sourced materials reducing carbon footprint, lowering cost and logistical overhead.

Builds are delivered with a small highly skilled, professional crew, minimizing the impacts of the skilled labour shortage.

The homes are printed and engineered to the highest structural and environmental standards.

The process covers a build scope beyond the walls, further lowering material and process complexity.

Learn more and register at nidus3d.com/alberta

About nidus3D

Bringing together visionaries, talented engineers, skilled architects, tech-focused tradespeople, and construction printing technology, nidus3D automates building low-carbon, climate-resilient, and cost-efficient structures. In partnership with COBOD International, a world-leading construction-robotics company, nidus3D is a pioneer of 3D-printed homes in North America.

Follow on social media @nidus3D

SOURCE Nidus3D