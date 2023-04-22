Nigeria Computer Society Bags Corporate Ethics & Integrity Award – TechEconomy

The foremost Information Technology professional body in Nigeria, the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), has received the coveted Corporate Ethics & Integrity Award, TechEconomy can report.

NCS came first under category “B” in the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO) evaluation of its processes, organization and management style.

Prince Salih Musa Yakubu, the Executive Director of the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation, while presenting the award to NCS National Executive Council led by Professor Adesina Sodiya, said that the Centre having conducted an independent assessment exercise conferred on the Nigeria Computer Society the Corporate Award having scored 79% to rank amongst the top ten (10) |Most Ethical responsible/least corrupt professional bodies in Nigeria 2021/2022.

He congratulated NCS’ leadership for not deviating from the visions of thee founding fathers by rallying IT professionals towards advancing and promoting computing/Information Technology education and practice for the benefit of all.

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) is the umbrella organization of all Information Technology Professionals, Interest Groups and Stakeholders in Nigeria.

Formed in 1978 as Computer Association of Nigeria (COAN); and Transformed into NCS in 2002 as a result of harmonization with other stakeholder and interest groups.

NCS is the national platform for the advancement of Information Technology Science and Practice in Nigeria.

The organization promotes the education and training of Computer & Information Scientists, Computer Engineers, Information Architects and Information Technology & Systems Professionals.

L-r: Dr. Olusoyi Babatunde Okunoye, Chairman, Innovation, Research & Development; Prof. Adesina Sodiya, President; Shulammite Ayobami, Chairperson, Audit Committee, and Adesegun Adekunle, Executive Secretary; all members of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), during the award presentation (PHOTO: TechEconomy/Peter Oluka)

Today, NCS actively encourages research in the advancement of Computer & Information Science, Information Technology & Systems, and practice; and disseminate results of scientific works carried out in industry, military and education sectors.

Responding on behalf of the NEC, Professional Adesina, thanked the Centre for recognizing NCS and its leadership’s sincerity of heart and purpose towards advancing the interchange of information about the sciences and arts of information processing and management among specialists and the public.

Prof. Sodiya flanked by members of NCS NEC and some secretariat-staff (PHOTO by: Peter Oluka/TechEconomy)

He said that the Nigeria Computer Society will not relent on this strategy: “To develop the competence of members and encourage integrity among members who are engaged in the practice of Computing, and to uphold the ethics of the profession as contained in the Code of Conduct and the Code of Practice of the Society”.

NCS has over seven Interest Groups.







