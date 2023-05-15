NITDA Unveils 4th Edition of Service Charter, iServe Emblem to Improve Service Delivery – TechEconomy

In a bid to enhance service delivery and customer satisfaction, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on this week launched the 4th Edition of its Service Charter and the iServe Emblem, which is in line with the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024.

Kashifu Inuwa, director General of NITDA, while launching the Charter and the Emblem, stressed that there is a need to efficiently align with the objectives of NDEPS and SRAP to make the Agency a high-velocity organisation with excellent service delivery culture to the public.

While recalling NITDA’s holistic transformation in the last three years, Inuwa stated that a lot have been achieved in line with the vision, mission and core values of the Agency.

He said that, the NITDA Service Charter and iServe Emblem are to resolve the contemporary issues and change the way things are being done for the advancement of the nation’s digital economy.

“If we want to satisfy our customers, we need to innovate and find new ways to deliver our services. If we continue to do things the same way, we will never be able to meet their expectations.”

We strive to meet the highest standards of customer service, which means meeting our customers’ expectations and earning their loyalty, and we are always looking for ways to improve to meet the standard of the US and UK.”

“We always use the well-known and globally standard frameworks, we adopt and adapt them, tailor them to our situation, not just copy something from somewhere and say we use it here, as a way of professionalism,” he added.

While making her remark, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, acknowledged the various milestones and relentless efforts of the Agency towards the success of SERVICOM. She urged the Agency to do more in delivering services to the citizens.

She stated that SERVICOM, an initiative of the Federal Government conceived to promote effective and efficient service delivery in MDAs, is to ensure customer satisfaction and manage the performance-expectation gap between Government and citizens.

​Group photograph of members of NITDA and SERVICOM management with the new SERVICOM Charter

Additionally, she said, SERVICOM is the Customer Arm of the Government that seeks to provide solutions to service delivery gaps in the public sector, focusing on the quality of contact between service providers and Service customers.

Akajemeli encourages the Agency, through its SERVICOM Committee to foster collaboration among both internal (Internal Departments and Units) and national (States & Zonal Offices) SERVICOM Committees towards ensuring more citizen-focused service delivery across the country.

SERVICOM Office believes that if the service standards stated in the Charter are implemented, monitored and performance is reported, the Agency would be repositioned to function optimally thereby ensuring that all customers are served right, which requires the commitment of all of us from the front desk to top Management staff, to ensure that quality service is provided for the benefit of all citizens at all times.

Mrs. Tariundu Ndoni, the Head SERVICOM Unit at NITDA, appreciated the Director General and management of the Agency for the opportunity to contribute towards services delivery to the public.

She said iServe is an innovative effort to institutionalise excellent service delivery culture within Agency and demonstrates how NITDA, as an organisation, can transform itself to better serve customers and meet stakeholder expectations for digital technology.

Ndoni further stated that the iServe slogan “We exist to serve” is aimed at ensuring that the Agency continue to put people first, and adhere to the overarching framework.

While elaborating the iServe Slogan, Ndoni said “We means – we are part of the Public Service working collaboratively with interested partners; and Exist – the Agency was established and continues to exist as the regulator for the IT sector needs of government, while To Serve – our customers, all citizens with an excellent service.







