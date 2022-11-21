NITMA2022: Nigeria Computer Society to Confer Fellowships on 55 Nigerians – TechEconomy Nigeria

The 2022 edition of the Nigerian Information Technology Merit Award (NITMA) is set to conferred fellowship on 55 worthy Nigerians.

NITMA is a flagship event organized by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) in recognition of outstanding Nigerians in the Information Technology (IT) industry.

President, NCS, Professor Adesina Sodiya, revealed this at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, said the Governor of Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu would chair the 2022 NITMA edition slated for November 24 at the MUSON Centre, Onikan-Lagos.

He also said that 50 of the fellowships would be conferred on professionals who are equally members of NCS but have distinguished themselves in the industry to become fellows.

The other five, Prof. Sodiya said, would be drawn from various sectors of the economy of individuals who have shown remarkable contributions to the nation.

He listed them to include the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr, Muhammed Nami; Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun; Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr.Prof. M.M.S Haruna; the Managing Director of Alpha Beta, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas.

In addition, there would be recognition for the Digital Governor of the Year and some governors have been nominated as at the time of going to the press to include the Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu, and his counterparts from Rivers, Enugu and Kaduna.

On the IT Personality of the year, he said, there are three women battling for that category alongside the Presidential IT Merit Award, IT Company of the year, and Youth Innovative Award to name a few.

The Local Organising Committee chairperson for 2022 NITMA and chairperson Publicity at NCC, Mrs. Margaret John David further revealed the introduction of the NITMA Queen, anticipated to give a promotional boost to NITMA and market NCS activities.

Prof. Sodiya and Mrs. John David were joined at the hybrid press conference by the visiting International Director of the British Computer Society (BCS), Mr. Stephen Tweed, Head, IT Resources at Access Bank, Mr. Richard Amanfonye, chairman, Research and Innovation Development, Dr. Olusoji Okunoye and Dr. Doyin Talabi as well as the Executive Secretary of NCS, Mr. Adesegun Adekunle among others.

NITMA 2022 IT Personality & IT Company of the Year:

Vot​ing​ Starts: Monday, October 31, 2022

Vote Ends: Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Click here to vote.

NITMA 2022 Highlights​:​

– Fellowship Conferment

– Digital Governor of the Year

– IT Personality of the Year

– IT Company of the Year

– IT Gold Merit Award

– Youth Innovation Award

Seat Reservation can be done here.

