Nutrient-measuring device could make microwaves that count calories

 October 31, 2022

Scientists have found a way to use leaked electromagnetic radiation to measure nutrients in microwaved meals

5 October 2022

By Jeremy Hsu

A device that gleans nutrient information from leaked electromagnetic radiation could lead to smart microwaves that can count calories

Shutterstock/Africa Studio

Electromagnetic radiation leaking from a microwave oven can provide information for estimating the nutrients and calories of the food inside. That could enable smart microwave ovens to measure the nutritional value of both home-cooked casseroles and reheated restaurant leftovers.

“Even if we individually measure the ingredients’ calorie counts and the nutritional values and you try to actually cook them all together, it’s very hard to actually come up with a very good …

