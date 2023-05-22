NYSC inks MoU with New Horizons to Empower Corp Members with ICT Training – TechEconomy

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New Horizons Nigeria to train corps members in ICT 4.0 skills and other latest e-business programs to boost employability and job creation opportunities for members.

In addition to the MOU, the ICT firm also donated about 1,000 ICT courses and a new learning portal to support the Skills and Entrepreneurship Department (SAED) during the commissioning of its ultra-modern NYSC ICT centre in Abuja to mark 50 years of the establishment of NYSC.

In his appreciation, Brig General YD Ahmed, the Director-General, NYSC, thanked New Horizons Nigeria’s CEO, Mr. Tim Akano, for his support of NYSC concerning the empowerment of youths in the area of ICT.

According to Ahmed,

The objective of this administration is to contribute to the overall national efforts at addressing the problem of youth unemployment. In this regard, management recognises the imperative of strengthening our working relationship with worthy partners such as New Horizons to enlist their technical and material support.

The NYSC DG believes that New Horizons is one of the largest IT solution providers in Nigeria. “The scheme is glad to be associated with the company; no doubt, your cutting-edge training programmes will enhance the value and employability skills of our corps members.

L-r: Tim Akano, Managing Director of New Horizons Computer Learning Centres, and Brig. Gen. Y.D Ahmed, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), after signing the Memorandum of Understanding for the training of corps members on ICT and e-Business skills at the NYSC ICT Centre at Gowon House, NYSC headquarters at a ceremony to mark 50 years of the agency in Abuja recently.

“Under this MoU, we shall put into effective use the ICT sections of the NYSC Skill Centres in Ekiti, Gombe, Nasarawa, Ogun, and Yobe States, as well as others, for the benefits of both the corps members and members of the host communities.

Ahmed concluded by assuring everyone that the management will play their part by providing the enabling environment for the smooth implementation of this partnership.

“We called on corps members to avail themselves of this training opportunity to enhance their chances of becoming self-reliant and contributing to the growth of our national economy,” Ahmed said.

On his part, Mr. Tim Akano, the MD/CEO of New Horizons Nigeria, said the company donated 1000 ICT courseware and a new learning portal to support the SAEED empowerment Initiatives) to celebrate NYSC at 50 years.

He noted that today’s job market is looking for graduate who are digitally literate, able to solve problems and meet the needs of organisations, contribute to their bottomless and help scale companies.

Akano further stated that the 21st century organisations are demanding more from their employees and the only way to get through is to be equipped with the ICT tools and services.

At the commissioning of the ultra-modern NYSC ICT center built by NYSC, the special guest of honor, former Head of State, Gen (rtd) Dr Yakubu Gowon urged the corps members to use the ICT books, the portal and the newly commissioned ICT centre to improve their skills, employability and contribute positively to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy and human capital.







