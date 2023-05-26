OCB wins big at the 10th edition of Global Brand Awards

Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) achieved remarkable success at the 10th edition of the Global Brand Awards, securing two prestigious accolades for the year 2022 in Vietnam. The bank was honoured with the titles of ‘Excellence in Retail Banking’ and ‘Best Digital Banking Brand.’

LONDON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Brand Awards, hosted by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), a renowned international publication headquartered in the UK, is an annual event that acknowledges global brands for their exceptional performance across various sectors. It also serves as a platform to keep readers informed about key trends in the branding world. OCB was evaluated based on criteria such as customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships, and new business development.

Jay Reddy, the Director of Global Brands Magazine, congratulated OCB on their outstanding achievements at the awards ceremony. He commended the bank for securing two prestigious awards in a single financial year, a feat that is not commonly accomplished. Reddy praised OCB’s robust financial performance, innovative products and services, and commitment to customer service, wishing them continued success in the future.

Commenting on winning the awards, Nguyen Van Huong, Deputy CEO of Retail Division of Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank, said, “Developing the retail segment has now become a strategy of many banks, not only OCB, because the retail channel is the main driving force of the bank. It has the sustainable growth over time with lower risk, achieving business benefit of scaling. In the near future, we will implement the goal of building a personalized, digital banking system for each customer. OCB will provide services via smart mobile applications or computer platforms and every process here will be 100% digitized.”

About Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) was established on 10 June 1996. After more than 27 years of operation and development, OCB currently has more than 200 business units spread across all regions and key economic centres across the country.

OCB was recognised by the State Bank as one of the first three banks to complete risk management items according to the Basel II international standards by the end of 2018. Moody’s Investors Service, one of the three most prestigious credit rating agencies in the world, increased Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) and Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) to Ba3 in July 2019. This is the highest-ranking level in Vietnam today. Rated as the leading bank in Vietnam in terms of operational efficiency with sustainable growth potential, OCB has created confidence for Aozora Bank – one of the most efficient banks in Japan, to invest 15% share capital of OCB and become a long-term strategic partner.

OCB has gradually risen to the top of the group of private banks in Vietnam according to three criteria: growth rate, safety and efficiency. Not only operational efficiency and profit, OCB always actively controls costs, synchronously implements cost-optimising solutions to improve business efficiency, this is the Bank’s direction throughout. OCB’s equity has now increased by nearly 8 times, profit by more than 16 times and total assets by 12 times. Thereby, OCB became a joint stock commercial bank holding the No. 1 position in terms of profit growth rate and No. 3 in terms of return on capital efficiency.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The Magazine focuses on the world’s top brands, showcasing their strategies and success stories. The magazine covers a wide range of industries, including fashion, beauty, technology, and more. It is targeted towards business executives and marketing professionals, offering insights and analysis on brand building and management. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, and have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines in the world. With over 9.5 million monthly visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is one of the most esteemed online magazines globally. The magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, boasting over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of the world’s leading brands. These awards honour brands across various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer experience, and more. The aim is to showcase best practices in branding, marketing, and customer engagement while providing recognition and exposure for the winning brands. The awards ceremony typically features a gala event attended by business leaders, marketing executives, and media representatives. Last year, over 20k companies were evaluated, and the winners were celebrated at an awards ceremony. The 10th Global Brand Awards Night took place at the Waldorf Astoria in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, with nearly 100 companies and around 150 delegates from across the globe in attendance. Dignitaries from various industries, such as banking, insurance, financial services, education, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, and more, graced the event. To learn more about the awards, please visit the awards section on the GBM website.

