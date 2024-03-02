Office Beacon Rebrands as Flowz – Staffing Simplified

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — We are pleased to announce that Office Beacon, the leading provider of remote staffing services, is rebranding to Flowz – Staffing Simplified.

This change reflects our commitment to excellence while delivering streamlined client services. Flowz plans to revolutionize remote staffing in a manner which is unprecedented in experience.

Flowz represents more than just a name change; it embodies our vision for the future.The decision to rebrand was driven by the overwhelmingly positive reception from clients and employees during our partial operation under Flowz.

The name ‘Flowz’ and the tagline “Staffing Simplified” are perfectly aligned and complement each other. ‘Flowz’ evokes the idea of smooth, efficient movement, much like the flow of work within an organization. This aligns with the company’s mission to provide top-tier staff who ensure that their customers’ work flows are implemented effectively.

CEO and Founder, Caroline Dalal says, “Rest assured, while our name changes, our dedication to providing stellar staffing services remains unwavering. We will continue to offer the same high-quality services and solutions that our clients have come to expect from us.”

As part of our commitment to enhancing our services, we are excited to introduce the Flowz Project Management Portal. This in-house platform will complement our staffing services, providing clients with even greater efficiency and effectiveness in managing their projects.

We are confident that this rebranding will not only allow us to serve our clients better but also pave the way for future growth and expansion. We look forward to continuing our journey with you as Flowz.

About Flowz

Flowz is a remote staffing company headquartered in Los Angeles. Flowz offers subscription-based remote staffing solutions to clients worldwide. These solutions include customer service representatives, executive virtual assistants, graphic designers, video editors, order entry specialists, and much more.

What sets Flowz apart is its infrastructure, which includes managers overseeing the staff who work with clients.

With a global workforce exceeding 3000 employees, Flowz offers clients the option to subscribe to part-time or full-time staff. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.flowz.com

Contact: Melissa Ohlsson, CMO, Flowz, melissa.ohlsson@flowz.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63OYgEHjDMg&t=8s

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-beacon-rebrands-as-flowz—staffing-simplified-302077700.html

SOURCE Flowz

