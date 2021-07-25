OnePlus aims for the high-end AirPods Pro market with $150 Buds Pro

OnePlus has taken the wraps off of its latest wireless earbuds: the OnePlus Buds Pro. At $150, these are not only the priciest earbuds the company has to offer, but also its most sophisticated.

Compared to last year’s OnePlus Buds (which came in an obnoxious blue color) and the OnePlus Buds Z, the Buds Pro have a much sleeker look. You’ll have the choice between Glossy White and Matte Black — both of which are coupled with metallic stems.

The Buds Pro are also the first of the lineup to feature noise cancelation. With a three-mic setup on each earbud, the Buds Pro can filter out a range of noise levels (up to 40dB).

These actually look really nice.

Credit: oneplus

It’s what OnePlus calls “smart adaptive noise cancellation” (ANC). Depending on the noise within your environment — like cars passing by or conversations around you — the earbuds will automatically adjust the level of ANC in real time.

These look a lot better than what we saw from OnePlus last year.

Credit: oneplus

Inside, the OnePlus Buds Pro pack two 11mm dynamic drivers with support for Dolby Atmos. OnePlus says the earbuds provide “rich treble, heart-pounding bass, and crystal-clear vocals.” (We’ll be the judge of that.)

The company claims the Buds Pro can get up to 38 hours of battery life when you factor in the charging case’s additional battery. Whereas a quick 10-minute charge will get you up to 10 hours of battery life.

The charging case gives you 10 hours of juice in 10 minutes.

Credit: oneplus

The Buds Pro also come with support for Warp Charge, OnePlus’ fast-charging technology. But since they’re Qi-certified, you can simply use any third-party wireless charger to power them up.

You’ll have to wait a little while to get your hands on them, though. The OnePlus Buds Pro will officially be available for purchase direct from OnePlus’ site starting September 1.