Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market size to grow by USD 266.05 billion from 2022 to 2027; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Curefoods India Pvt. Ltd., and many more – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The online on-demand food delivery services market is estimated to grow by USD 266.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.64%. The online on-demand food delivery services market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online on-demand food delivery services market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Curefoods India Pvt. Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Dominos Pizza Inc., DoorDash Inc., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., EatSure, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Ltd., Grubhub Inc., HelloFood, HungryPanda Ltd., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Movile, Rappi Inc., Talabat.com, Uber Technologies Inc, and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Company Offering:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. – The company offers online on-demand food delivery services-related equipment for various fast food shops.

The company offers online on-demand food delivery services-related equipment for various fast food shops. Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd – The company offers online on-demand food delivery services to its customers across all major cities in India .

The company offers online on-demand food delivery services to its customers across all major cities in . Delivery Hero SE – The company offers online on-demand food delivery services straight to customers’ doors.

The company offers online on-demand food delivery services straight to customers' doors.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC is estimated to account for 66% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased investments by vendors to improve the efficiency of logistics and consumers' readiness to spend on food delivery services. China and India are some of the key contributors to the online on-demand food delivery services market in APAC.

Impactful driver- Increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators

Increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators Key Trend – Influence of social media

– Influence of social media Major Challenges – Growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants

Market Segmentation

By Type, the order-focused food delivery services segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Market vendors act as third-party aggregators between restaurants and customers. Customers can compare the menu, prices, reviews, and ratings of multiple restaurants by registering on a website or mobile application. In this business model, the restaurant handles the delivery and logistics aspects.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments – View a Sample Report

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.64% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

