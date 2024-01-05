OpenAI’s GPT Store to launch next week after delays

OpenAI has announced that its GPT Store, a platform where users can sell and share custom AI agents created using OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model, will finally launch next week.

An email was sent to individuals enrolled as GPT Builders that urges them to ensure their GPT creations align with brand guidelines and advises them to make their models public:

The GPT Store was unveiled at OpenAI’s November developers conference, revealing the company’s plan to enable users to build AI agents using the powerful GPT-4 model. This feature is exclusively available to ChatGPT Plus and enterprise subscribers, empowering individuals to craft personalised versions of ChatGPT-style chatbots.

The upcoming store allows users to share and monetise their GPTs. OpenAI envisions compensating GPT creators based on the usage of their AI agents on the platform, although detailed information about the payment structure is yet to be disclosed.

Originally slated for a November launch, the GPT Store faced delays due to the company’s busy month—including the firing and subsequent rehiring of CEO Sam Altman. Initially pushed to December, the launch date experienced further postponements.

Now, with the official announcement of the imminent launch, users eagerly anticipate the opportunity to showcase and profit from their unique GPT creations.

(Photo by shark ovski on Unsplash)

