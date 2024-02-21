OSLO, Norway, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its fourth quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th, 2024. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://investor.opera.com .

Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EDT).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 877-888-4294

Norway: +47 80-01-3780

China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382

Hong Kong: +80-090-1494

United Kingdom: +44 0-808-101-1183

International: +1 785-424-1881

Confirmation Code: OPRAQ423

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995, and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “OPRA”. Download the Opera web browser and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-limited-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-february-29th-2024-302068111.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

