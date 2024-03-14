Optiphase and Opal-RT Technologies Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Real-Time Simulation Technology

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Optiphase Drive Systems and OPAL-RT are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership to advance electric vehicle and system design innovation. Through this strategic alliance, advanced vehicle designers will have access to real-time simulation capabilities that integrate the cutting-edge 5-phase electric motor and drive system technologies developed by Optiphase.

Daniel Vicario, CEO of Optiphase Drive Systems, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration unlocks greater access for advanced vehicle designers to the groundbreaking advantages of 5-phase electric motor technology.”

Optiphase developed their advanced 5-phase electric power and control technologies to overcome the limitations and workarounds inherent to 3-phase systems. “When you look at the research and testing data, 5 phases provide the optimal balance of power and reliability with minimized cost and complexity,” said Siavash Sadeghi, CTO for Optiphase. “Even the most innovative 3-phase systems in the market today still use technology from the last century and require redundancy, stacking, or other workarounds to meet the demanding requirements of advanced vehicles.”

Optiphase designs are multi-capable to provide the optimal solution for each application, with outputs from <5 kW to over +1 MW, power densities in excess of 8 kW/kg, and shaft speeds from 1,000 RPM to over +100,000 RPMs, Optiphase technologies outperform in everything from industrial pumps to EVs and aircraft. As key partnerships with industry leaders, like OPAL-RT, continue to grow, Optiphase has found the advantages and adaptability of their technology to have tremendous opportunity for application across markets, including aerospace, defense, marine, specialized ground vehicles, and power generation.

Optiphase Drive Systems is redefining clean, multi-capable electric power and propulsion for everything that drives, flies, sails, and pumps. With breakthrough 5-phase electric power and control technology, Optiphase designs eclipse conventional electric motors and power systems with unparalleled power density, peak efficiency, and system reliability. For more information, visit www.optiphasedrive.com

OPAL-RT Technologies is a pioneering force at the forefront of real-time simulation and hardware-in-the-loop testing solutions. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, OPAL-RT Technologies has become a trusted partner for industries seeking to push the boundaries of simulation technology and redefine the way we understand and interact with complex systems. For more information, visit www.opal-rt.com

