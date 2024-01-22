Orange Business Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Company of the Year Award for Significantly Improving Customer Relationships with Best-of-Breed Contact Center Solutions

Orange Business excels in the telecommunications cloud contact center services space, offering innovative and highly efficient customer-centric solutions that boost productivity and enhance both customer and employee experiences

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the telecommunications cloud contact center services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Orange Business with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Award. With its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore, Orange Business is a subsidiary of the French telecommunications company Orange Group and operates in 14 countries across the region.

Orange Business helps global companies improve customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) by leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a superior omnichannel platform that allows customers to engage with contact center employees across all channels, such as voice, chat, email, and social media. The company enables contact centers to leverage digital technologies—like self-service, chatbots, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics—to facilitate real-time interactions and improve employee responsiveness.

Orange Business also integrates trusted customer relationship management (CRM) solutions in its portfolio to enhance efficiency by reducing customer wait times and allowing employees to handle inquiries across multiple channels. This holistic approach to CX and EX enables Orange Business to deliver proactive, context-aware interactions and unified experiences at scale, creating exceptional value for its clients.

“Organizations increasingly deploy cloud-based contact center solutions to access various capabilities and efficiently engage with customers across multiple channels and devices. Orange Business has designed an integrated cloud contact center solution that offers secure CX and EX services combined with next-generation technology capabilities to deliver improved experiences and agent productivity,” said Sherrel Sonia Roche, ICT industry principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Apart from its innovative culture and cutting-edge technology, Orange Business bases its success on its customer-centric approach. Orange Business consistently acts as a business advisor to fully understand its customers’ business demands, identify technology gaps, and implement innovative CX solutions aligned with their business goals.

Furthermore, the company helps clients address innumerable CX challenges, such as managing disparate legacy systems and integrating different customer touchpoints. This customer-centric approach facilitates unified experiences across the entire CX journey, showcasing the company’s forward-thinking digital transformation strategy.

“Frost & Sullivan notes that with customer value as a strategic imperative, the company’s operations and service delivery approach goes beyond its extensive technology expertise and best-in-class capabilities. Orange Business puts its clients and their business at the heart of its strategy. The company leverages its global footprint, domain knowledge, and industry-specific expertise to customize contact center solutions to specific customer and industry needs,” noted Roche.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Orange Business

Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business. The combined strength of its next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners provides the foundation for enterprises around the world. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business enables its customers’ transformations by orchestrating end-to-end secured digital infrastructure and focusing on the employee, customer, and operational experience. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 296 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2023. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

For more information: www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter: @orangebusiness

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited

