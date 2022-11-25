OrangeTee clinches its fourth Enterprise 50 Award

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OrangeTee & Tie (OrangeTee) is honoured to be awarded the prestigious Enterprise 50 Award again this year. Enterprise 50 Awards (E50), organised by KPMG and The Business Times, was launched in 1995 and has now become a sought-after stamp of excellence, highlighting the most outstanding local companies across all sectors. OrangeTee is delighted to be one of 50 enterprises that are being accredited.

Receiving the E50 under this year’s theme ‘Ready, Reset, Grow’, OrangeTee is recognised for taking bold steps to adapt and reinvent themselves in the uncertain business landscape while understanding the need to accelerate green transition.

This is OrangeTee’s fourth award from E50. It attests to their consistent dedication to bettering themselves. OrangeTee takes pride in affirming its commitment to strengthening the innovative technology used to allow clients to make informed decisions.

Upholding to OrangeTee’s ethos and core values to produce innovations and employ creative ideas, the company has put a focus on being sustainable as well. This is why in addition to green practices, there has been a huge focus on advancing proprietary technology to promptly deliver results whilst still producing less waste.

Steven Tan, Chief Executive Officer, OrangeTee & Tie said, “We are thrilled to see the hard-work of everyone at OrangeTee be recognised by this accolade. United we Grow has indeed stood us in good stead. We powered through the year of uncertainty as one, with shared goals and common values, determined to achieve the best outcome for our clients, developers and partners. This award is a testament of how much we can achieve together.”

About OrangeTee & Tie

Founded in February 2000, OrangeTee has firmly established itself as one of the most reputable, dynamic and fast-growing real estate companies in Singapore over the past two decades. In 2017, the associate agencies of OrangeTee and Edmund Tie & Company merged to form OrangeTee & Tie. Today, the company remains at the forefront of technology and innovation in the property industry, with its digital solutions such as the exclusive OrangeTee Agent App. OrangeTee champions transparent and ethical advisory practices, while committed to building a sustainable business.

SOURCE OrangeTee