Orrum Announces First Bronze Level Recipient in Center of Excellence Program

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital Sets Benchmark for Perfusion Care and Patient Safety

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Orrum is proud to announce the first recipient of the Bronze Level Certification in our Center of Excellence (COE) program, HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital. This certification is a testament to our dedication to setting high-quality standards, ensuring defined patient protocols, and maintaining an advanced level of safety and performance in the operating room.

The COE certification recognizes excellence in perfusion practices but also brings benefit to the recipient. It signifies more than just meeting high standards, it represents a culture that is dedicated to elevating patient care and safety. A team that is committed to such a culture will have measurable improvements in patient safety and clinical outcomes. The COE’s influence extends beyond individual departments, it contributes to an overall enhancement in the reputation and trustworthiness of healthcare facilities in the eyes of patients and regulatory bodies.

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital has achieved significant advancements in patient care, earning them the esteemed Bronze Level Center of Excellence certification. The journey to this achievement was led by the consistent monitoring of patient parameters, quarterly safety meetings, regular checks on equipment, and maintaining education on new and advanced technologies this year, showcasing their commitment to excellence. “It is a great honor to be the first in the country to receive the Orrum Clinical Analytics Center of Excellence award. It is a testament to the partnership of HCA Florida Fort Walton Destin Hospital and Comprehensive Care Services, together striving to provide the absolute best patient care possible,” said Michael Osborne, Director of Perfusion Services at HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital.

The COE program distinguishes perfusion programs across four certification levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, each signifying a higher tier of excellence in perfusion. Starting with the Bronze level and ultimately ending at Platinum for exceptional performance and leadership in the field. Sean Murtha, celebrates this progression, stating, “Achieving the first Bronze level certification is just the beginning. It sets the stage for continuous advancement through Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels, each step reflecting a deeper commitment to excellence in patient care and perfusion science.”

Orrum invites institutions to apply to the COE program. For more information about the Center of Excellence, visit orrum.com/coe/ or contact Sean Murtha at 734-853-1110.

About Orrum

Orrum Clinical Analytics was born from a commitment to patient quality and safety by leaders in perfusion and extracorporeal life support services, these pioneers sought to deliver life-saving innovations and share critical lessons learned with everyone.

Media contacts: Sean Murtha: 734-853-1110

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orrum-announces-first-bronze-level-recipient-in-center-of-excellence-program-302030350.html

SOURCE Orrum Clinical Analytics

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

