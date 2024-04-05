OTL Electrokart Begins Sales for World's First Electric Professional Kart Built & Designed In-House

VACIL, Italy, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OTL Electrokart, the world’s leading electric kart manufacturer since 1996, is excited to announce a new race division and the beginning of sales for the world’s first CIK-FIA homologated electric pro kart built and designed in-house: the OTL E Pro Kart.

From Family Fun to Pro Racing

OTL was founded in Italy in 1996 as one of the original manufacturers of electric go-karts. In the nearly 30 years since, the company has solidified itself as the world’s leading provider of all-electric high-performance go-karts for the family entertainment industry. Their Junior, EGK, Storm and Superleggero rental karts are featured in 300+ karting centers throughout the world, including all 88 locations of industry giant K1 Speed.

Now, the OTL E Pro Kart marks the Italian company’s debut in the world of professional outdoor go-kart racing and is the culmination of decades of go-kart design and manufacturing experience.

Unparalleled Performance and Complete Control

Unlike other electric pro-kart manufacturers who outsource chassis, brakes and other components from other companies, the OTL E Pro kart is designed, engineered, and manufactured in-house at OTL’s factory producing an unparalleled level of synergy.

The kart has been designed to maximize performance on outdoor circuits, and like the company’s indoor karts, is programmable for a variety of speed settings to fit the needs and experience of the racer. When fully unleashed, the kart is capable of reaching speeds of 80+ miles per hour and can reach zero to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds.

The OTL E Pro kart’s asynchronous, 3-phase 27kW (37CV) electric motor produces 50 Nm of torque and is powered by 57 Ah / 88V Lithium-ion batteries that can run for at least 25 minutes on a single charge. Charging times are approximately equivalent to the duration of typical driving sessions.

A Thriving Racing Ecosystem

The OTL E Pro kart will be the official go-kart of K1 Circuit, the highly anticipated professional outdoor karting track in Southern California, upon its opening this summer. The circuit will use the kart both in a rental capacity for Arrive & Drive racing, and competitively in a single-spec racing league.

In the very near future, the OTL E Pro Kart will have its own professional single-spec national karting series with various age classes. This series will compete at K1 Circuit and other professional karting tracks across the country and will be the very first professional all-electric outdoor karting championship in the United States.

Pricing and Availability

The OTL E Pro Kart is currently available in limited quantities, starting at $10,990.

A cadet version of the kart, for ages 8 to 12 years old, will soon be available starting at $8,990.

To place an order for the OTL E Pro Kart, please visit K1 Circuit at www.k1circuit.com/

FULL SPECIFICATIONS:

Chassis:

OTL: all categories, tube 30mm; homologation N°019/CH/12

Body:

KG CIK-FIA homologated:

Front spoiler SA.507

Nassau panel FR.508

Side pods CR.507

Rear spoiler SP:502-C3

Seat:

OTL

Steering wheel:

OTL/340mm

Battery:

57Ah / 88V Li-Ion (5.0 kWh)

Battery Performance:

25+ min single charge / recharged in 25 min

Power:

27 kW (37CV)

Max Torque:

50 Nm

Top Speed:

129km/h+ (80+ mph)

Acceleration:

From 0-100 km/h (0-60mph) 2.9 seconds

Charger:

AC/DC 3.5kW max (110-240V)

Brake System:

OTL/ BSM22-4/ n° homologation 019-B4-06

Brakes:

Front and rear brakes

Rear axle:

50mm

Transmission:

Chain 428WX

Kart weight:

125 Kg (275lbs)

ABOUT OTL ELECTROKART

Founded in Italy in 1996, OTL has been manufacturing only 100% electric karts for almost 30 years. Each kart is carefully designed, engineered and manufactured with the latest technologies for the rental and racing business. OTL’s goals are ongoing technological innovation and close attention to the needs of those who enjoy driving karts.

