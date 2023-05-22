outsource Financial achieves remarkable growth with Salestrekker

SYDNEY, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — outsource Financial, a multi-award winning Australian mortgage aggregator today confirmed its preferred Customer Relationship Management platform, Salestrekker, is helping to transform its technology environment.

“We are enjoying the benefits of Salestrekker’s resources, tools and innovation. I believe integrating specialist training with the Salestrekker platform also reflects our ongoing commitment to our broker network,” said Tanya Sale, CEO of outsource Financial.

Salestrekker has stopped the duplication of information and ensures the automatic population of data to the right places. This new streamlined way of recording and managing data means registration and compliance has become easier for the consumer and provides a faster and better experience. Mortgage broker members now see the benefits of being more efficient and improving their productivity and accuracy.

“We believe partnering with the Salestrekker team and providing valuable feedback will help support the changing needs of the broking industry. Salestrekker is always evolving,” says Tanya.

This close collaboration with the Salestrekker team has helped the outsource Financial brokers manage and respond to the rise of the fintechs and any potential eroding of their market share.

“We acknowledged this serious [fintech] concern from our members with Salestrekker. As we voiced our worries about what could happen when it appears easier for consumers to switch to a digital fintech experience, the Salestrekker innovation kicked into another gear,” she continued.

Tanya believes this will have the ability to give the outsource Financial brokers a technology uplift. Members have the option to link value-add solutions to their websites and further build relationships with customers, offering them the human touch when they need it. The lead generation and follow-up software from the Salestrekker group help to set the outsource Financial mortgage brokers apart from a fintech.

The outsource Financial broker network has helped the aggregator achieve stellar growth adopting the right digital customer platforms and solutions. It has experienced a minimum of 45 per cent growth annually over the last five years, with stand-out growth taking place during the pandemic.

“Having access to the right tools to assist the consumer will always positively impact your business. Always – without a doubt. The creative edge Salestrekker has helped maintained its position as the industry-leading solution. It’s also enabled our finance brokers to successfully operate in both the mortgage broking and fintech space – essentially letting them have their cake and eat it too,” she outlined.

About Salestrekker

Salestrekker is a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform designed to organise, collaborate, connect and automate the customer journey. From initially organising leads to automated workflows for reminders and documentation, Salestrekker has underpinned a shift in how a broad range of industries automate the sales pipeline and collaborate with customers.

