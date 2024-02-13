Palantir Technologies Partners with SCSP's AI Expo on National Competitiveness

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems, will be the expo’s lead sponsor at the inaugural AI Expo for National Competitiveness on May 7-8, 2024 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

“We are thrilled to have Palantir as our Lead Sponsor,” said SCSP CEO and President Ylli Bajraktari. “Palantir is a demonstrated leader in AI, and their support for the expo we’re organizing is phenomenal. This expo is the first of its kind in Washington, DC, and we’re proud that Palantir has made the decision to partner with us.”

The two-day expo is free to attend, and its goal is to bring together leaders of innovation from the private sector, research institutions, the U.S. government, and key allies and partners to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and educate the public on artificial intelligence innovation and applications. Visit www.scsp.ai/expo/ to register to attend and to learn more about sponsorship and exhibits.

“Forums like the SCSP AI Expo are key to fostering the robust and innovative ecosystem needed to maintain our national security and competitive edge,” said Shyam Sankar, CTO at Palantir. “We’re excited to support this partnership as a platform to bring the latest AI technologies from across the country and create new opportunities across industry, government, and beyond in an all-of stakeholder approach to this critical mission.”

With exhibitors showcasing their breakthroughs in AI and related emerging technologies, conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn more from innovators about their technologies’ capabilities.

SCSP will also host its second annual Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security with Mrs. Stephanie Carter, which will be co-located with the AI Expo. The two events build on the success of SCSP’s 2022 and 2023 Global Emerging Technology Summits and inaugural Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security held in May 2023. For more information on SCSP, the AI Expo for National Competitiveness, and the Ash Carter Exchange please visit https://www.scsp.ai .

About SCSP: SCSP is a non-partisan, non-profit project, launched by Dr. Eric Schmidt and led by CEO Ylli Bajraktari. SCSP’s mission is to make recommendations to strengthen America’s long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies are reshaping our national security, economy, and society.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palantir-technologies-partners-with-scsps-ai-expo-on-national-competitiveness-302060318.html

SOURCE Special Competitive Studies Project

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

