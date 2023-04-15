Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Programs for HC-X2, HC-X20, HC-X2000 and HC-X1500 Professional 4K 60p Camcorders

NEWARK, N.J., April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Panasonic today announced firmware update programs for the HC-X2, HC-X20, HC-X2000, and HC-X1500 camcorders will be available for download beginning May 9, 2023.

Version updates will support background recording and super slow-motion recording in the MP4 file format, which until now has been limited to MOV. In addition, the updates will enable use of the face detection/tracking AE&AF function when shooting in manual mode*1 and for every model, the user will be able to assign a button to an additional seven functions.

The HC-X2000 and HC-X1500 will have linear/non-linear focus-ring settings, a popular feature of the X2/X20 Series. The models will also gain two additional Frame Marker aspect ratio settings and the one-push auto iris function. In addition, the updates will enable simultaneous SDI/HDMI output*2 on the HC-X2000 to accommodate shooting situations that require simultaneous connection to several pieces of equipment, such as monitors and switchers.

The updates will add the one-push auto iris function and a preset mode for gain setting to the HC-X2 and HC-X20 to enable quick adjustment to changes in brightness and other elements of the shooting environment. In addition, the user will be able to reset the AE level effect setting to 0EV when the power is off, and HC-X2 dual codec recording file formats will include MP4 and interlaced video.

Developed in response to feedback from actual users around the world, the firmware updates announced today boost the functionality of Panasonic’s most popular camcorders and demonstrate Panasonic’s steadfast commitment to creating solutions that meet the diverse needs of video producers.

*1 This function operates when any one of the [IRIS], [SHUTTER], [GAIN], or [FOCUS] functions is in auto mode and therefore cannot be used when all of these functions are in manual mode.

*2 Only one of LCD/EVF can be displayed when SDI/HDMI is output simultaneously.

Only the same frame rate is possible for output formats when SDI/HDMI is output simultaneously.

HDMI 480p/576p is not selectable.

HC-X2 and HC-X20 Firmware Version 1.1

Face detection/tracking AE&AF function in manual mode

The face detection/tracking AE & AF function is now available in manual mode. This function is useful when shooting moving subjects and when conditions in the shooting environment change.

MP4 compatible functions added

Recording in the MP4 file format has been added for background recording, dual codec recording (HC-X2 only), interval recording, VFR (variable frame rate) recording, and super slow-motion recording, all of which were previously limited to the MOV file format.

Seven new functions can now be assigned to user buttons

Users can now assign a button to these functions: [LOW GAIN], [MID GAIN], [HIGH GAIN], [W . BAL Ach ], [ W . BAL Bch ], [ W . BAL PRESET], [PUSH A.IRIS]

One-push auto iris function added

Even when in manual iris mode, while the [PUSH A.IRIS] user button is pressed, auto iris operates to ensure smooth shooting even when brightness conditions suddenly change.

Preset mode added to gain setting

In preset mode, the user can cycle between [LOW GAIN], [MID GAIN], and [HIGH GAIN] with each press of the [GAIN] button. In addition, when using [USER] buttons, the user can switch between [LOW GAIN], [MID GAIN], and [HIGH GAIN] with one press of the button. This enables much quicker operation compared to the multi-dial operation of normal mode.

AE level reset

Previously, the AE level remained at the value set at the previous shoot, but now the user can choose to reset to zero EV when turning off the power or when switching between record and playback.

MP4 file format added (HC-X2 only)

MP4 [4:2:0 8bit] FHD 1920×1080 59.94i/50.00i 420 LongGOP 50M: Average 50Mbps (VBR)



File formats compatible with dual codec recording added (HC-X2 only)

In response to feedback from users in the television and other broadcasting fields, HC-X2 will have more file format choices compatible with dual codec recording, including MP4 and interlaced video.

FHD 8Mbps [Main recording] MOV: 1080-59.94i, 50.00i / 422LongGOP 50M

MP4: 2160-29.97p, 25.00p, 23.98p / 420LongGOP 72M

MP4: 1080-59.94p, 50.00p, 59.94i, 50.00i, 23.98p / 420LongGOP 50M [Sub recording] MP4: FHD-59.94p, 50.00p, 59.94i, 50.00i, 29.97p, 25.00p, 23.98p / 420LongGOP 8M * The file format and frame rate for sub recording are the same as for main recording.

HC-X2000 and HC-X1500 Firmware Version 1.4

Face detection/tracking AE&AF function in manual mode

The face detection/tracking AE & AF function is now available in manual mode. This function is useful when shooting moving subjects and when conditions in the shooting environment change.

MP4 compatible functions added

Recording in the MP4 file format has been added for background recording, interval recording and super slow-motion recording, all of which were previously limited to the MOV file format.

Seven new functions can now be assigned to user buttons

The user can now assign a button to these functions: [ONE PUSH A.IRIS], [O.I.S. MODE], [REC SW], [AUDIO CH1 LEVEL], [AUDIO CH2 LEVEL], [LCD/ VF OUTPUT], [AUDIO OUT]

One-push auto iris function added

Even when in manual iris mode, while the [ONE PUSH A.IRIS] user button is pressed, auto iris operates to ensure smooth shooting even when brightness conditions suddenly change.

Focus ring drive switchable between the linear and non-linear setting

When focus ring drive is in manual focus mode, the user can switch between [LINEAR], which changes focus value according to rotational angle, and [NON-LINEAR], which changes focus value according to rotational speed. This enables the user to choose the setting that is best for the scene: [LINEAR] when, for example, fine adjustments are needed to shoot static objects such as products, and [NON-LINEAR] when shooting a moving subject requires quick adjustments.

Two settings, 16:9 and 17:9, added to Frame Marker aspect ratio settings



Simultaneous SDI/HDMI output (HC-X2000 only)

This version update enables the user to work with a variety of video output types simultaneously, such as outputting UHD to a 4K monitor/recorder using an HDMI cable and outputting FHD to a live video switcher from an SDI connection.

