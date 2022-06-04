​Pantami Sets Agenda for Accelerated Implementation of WSIS Action Lines

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and Chairman World Summit​​ on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2022, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has unveiled his strategy for ensuring that the objectives of the WSIS Action Lines are achieved optimally.

He made this disclosure while receiving the reports of the high level tracks during the Ministerial round table at the ongoing event in Geneva, Switzerland.

Addressing global Ministers of technology at the end of the two day multi-stakeholder deliberations, the Chairman informed his counterparts that “my vision for this year’s WSIS Forum includes a paradigm shift from a focus on the five day activity to one that will entail a set of activities over the period of the year to enhance the ability of the stakeholders to achieve the objectives of the WSIS Action Lines, with the reports of the high-level tracks as our baseline and launch pad for the year-long activities. ”

The intense high level track deliberations, which consisted of eleven sessions, explored the areas such as bridging digital divides, inclusiveness and access to information for all, applications and services, climate change, enabling environment, digital economy and trade, financing for development and the role of ICT, cultural diversity and identity, dimensions of information and knowledge societies, media, ICTs and gender mainstreaming, among others.

According to Uwa Suleiman, Spokesperson to the Minister, the Chairman further emphasised that the WSIS Action Lines are crucial for advancing the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals hence, it is important to continue to align the process with the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

​WSIS 2022: Chairman Pantami Bags International Commendation

Mr Houlin Zhao, the Secretary General, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), has commended the energetic spirit and outstanding contribution Minister Pantami brought into his role as the Chairman, World Summit on Information Society.

| Houlin Zhao, Secretary General, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), presenting award to Prof. Pantami

The Secretary General made this known shortly before presenting the ITU certificate of appreciation and medal of honour to Minister Pantami who serves as the Chairman of the UN summit taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

The certificate reads;

“The International Telecommunication Union recognises Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Federal Republic of Nigeria;

Chairman of the WSIS Forum 2022 for his outstanding contributions to the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2022″.

