Parks Associates Addresses Streaming Services and the Multifamily Market at Future of Video and Smart Spaces Virtual Series

Research firm forecasts 129.6 million internet households in 2029, more than 92% of all US households

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Parks Associates forecasts the US will have 129.6 million internet households in 2029, more than 92% of all households. These high-speed connections are the foundation for current and future services across multiple markets, including streaming video services and the multifamily market. The research firm will host Future of Video: Business of Streaming and Smart Spaces virtual sessions on March 21, addressing the transformation of multifamily and video distribution as a result of connectivity and technology advancements.

“Access to high-speed internet is important in modern living – and connectivity is embedded in many everyday aspects of life at work and home,” said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. “These sessions focus on the demand for connectivity and the impactful transformation across the consumer markets. Consumers watch video in a completely different way than they did 10 years ago, and people also expect technology as part of the apartment or condo experience, whether they own or rent. These sessions address the shifts in the market, including insights from leading players. “

Future of Video: Business of Streaming session “Evolving Ad Strategies – Ad-Supported OTT, Connected TV, and Beyond,” 11:00 AM CT, moderated by Eric Sorensen, Director, Streaming Video Tracker, Parks Associates, examines the evolution of ad strategies to keep pace with new technologies and viewer preferences. The session includes visionary insight with Kent Rees, GM, Sling TV, and a panel discussion:

Matt Felder , VP, Ad Sales, Fubo

, VP, Ad Sales, Fubo Jill Goldfarb , SVP, Streaming TV at Jukin Media, TMB (Trusted Media Brands)

, SVP, Streaming TV at Jukin Media, TMB (Trusted Media Brands) Todd Hay , VP, Revenue & Engagement, Plex

, VP, Revenue & Engagement, Plex Sambit Patnaik , VP Product – CTV and Video, Yieldmo

The Smart Spaces session “PropTech Revenue and ROI,” 2:00 PM CT, moderated by Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates, explores the financial aspects of property technology (PropTech) and its return on investment (ROI). Executives explore innovative business models that enhance revenue streams through smart property solutions. The session features visionary insight from Michele McWilliams Tate, National Director of Leasing, Toll Brothers, and a panel discussion:

Cris Kimbrough , EVP, Sales & Marketing, SKBM Smart Technology

, EVP, Sales & Marketing, SKBM Smart Technology Lance Platt , President & CEO, Groove Technology Solutions

, President & CEO, Groove Technology Solutions Pierre Trudeau , President and CTO, Positron Access

, President and CTO, Positron Access Nate Wysk , GM, PointCentral/Alarm.com

Parks Associates and Smart Spaces sponsors, Cox Communities, Nice, Vantiva, ADT Multifamily, Kwikset, Homebase, Calix, and Dojo Networks, invite the industry and press to join with this code: All-OFF-VIP-SSC.

Parks Associates and Future of Video sponsors, JWP (JW Player), Adeia, Bango, and FPT, invite the industry and press to join with this code: FOVVIRTUALVIP.

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at mindi.sue@parksassociates.com or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company’s expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets. https://www.parksassociates.com

