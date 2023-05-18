Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin Announces Federally Supported ZEV Awareness Projects and New Online ZEV Hub

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ – Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is helping to fight climate change and ensure clean air in our communities. That’s why the Government of Canada is helping Canadians across the country make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV).

Today at the EV & Charging Expo 2023, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment to support awareness and education projects and launched a Zero-emission vehicles – Canada.ca

Investments in ZEV awareness projects

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is investing nearly $5.9 million in 28 organizations to undertake zero-emission vehicle awareness and education projects. These projects will help Canadians understand the clean options available when choosing their next personal vehicle, such as electric and hydrogen vehicles or clean micro-mobility solutions like e-bikes.

NRCan has already supported several dozen awareness projects from coast to coast to coast since 2019 through its Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative (ZEVAI), which aims to increase understanding, knowledge and public confidence in zero-emission vehicles.

Federal funding for these projects was provided through ZEVAI, which supports outreach, education and capacity-building activities, ultimately boosting the widespread adoption of ZEVs among personal vehicle owners, fleet owners, communities, businesses and Indigenous peoples.

Zero-Emission Vehicle Online Hub

The federal government’s new ZEV Hub is intended to help individuals and organizations conveniently find ZEV-related information that is currently spread across various government websites.

Informed by NRCan’s behavioural science and market research, the Hub serves as a leaping-off point for all users seeking basic information about ZEVs, such as cost benefits, how charging works and federal supports.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada’s target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today’s announcement is part of achieving Canada’s ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Zero-emission vehicles are helping Canadians to reduce emissions and save money on fuel while creating good jobs throughout the supply chain. Investing in zero-emission vehicles will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"The Government of Canada is supporting Canadians to accelerate to a net-zero future, including by supporting the purchase, manufacturing and charging of electric vehicles. I am pleased to announce new supports for local organizations across the country to raise awareness about zero-emission vehicles to help Canadians make the switch. At the same time, the Government of Canada’s new ZEV Hub will act as a one-stop shop for information on our investments and programs across departments."

Julie Dabrusin

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick Facts



Related Information

Electric Vehicle-Related Investments

Backgrounder

On May 17, 2023, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada, announced a combined federal investment totalling nearly $5.9 million in 28 organizations across Canada to undertake zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness projects. These projects will help Canadians know about the clean options available when choosing their next vehicle.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative. NRCan is planning to support the following projects aiming to increase awareness, knowledge and public confidence in ZEVs public charging and refuelling infrastructure.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

