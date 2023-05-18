Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin Announces Federally Supported ZEV Awareness Projects and New Online ZEV Hub

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ – Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is helping to fight climate change and ensure clean air in our communities. That’s why the Government of Canada is helping Canadians across the country make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV).
Today at the EV & Charging Expo 2023, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment to support awareness and education projects and launched a Zero-emission vehicles – Canada.ca
Investments in ZEV awareness projects
Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is investing nearly $5.9 million in 28 organizations to undertake zero-emission vehicle awareness and education projects. These projects will help Canadians understand the clean options available when choosing their next personal vehicle, such as electric and hydrogen vehicles or clean micro-mobility solutions like e-bikes.
NRCan has already supported several dozen awareness projects from coast to coast to coast since 2019 through its Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative (ZEVAI), which aims to increase understanding, knowledge and public confidence in zero-emission vehicles.
Federal funding for these projects was provided through ZEVAI, which supports outreach, education and capacity-building activities, ultimately boosting the widespread adoption of ZEVs among personal vehicle owners, fleet owners, communities, businesses and Indigenous peoples.
Zero-Emission Vehicle Online Hub
The federal government’s new ZEV Hub is intended to help individuals and organizations conveniently find ZEV-related information that is currently spread across various government websites.
Informed by NRCan’s behavioural science and market research, the Hub serves as a leaping-off point for all users seeking basic information about ZEVs, such as cost benefits, how charging works and federal supports.
These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada’s target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today’s announcement is part of achieving Canada’s ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.
Quotes
"Zero-emission vehicles are helping Canadians to reduce emissions and save money on fuel while creating good jobs throughout the supply chain. Investing in zero-emission vehicles will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."
The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources
"The Government of Canada is supporting Canadians to accelerate to a net-zero future, including by supporting the purchase, manufacturing and charging of electric vehicles. I am pleased to announce new supports for local organizations across the country to raise awareness about zero-emission vehicles to help Canadians make the switch. At the same time, the Government of Canada’s new ZEV Hub will act as a one-stop shop for information on our investments and programs across departments."
Julie Dabrusin
Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources
and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change
Quick Facts
- On March 27, NRCan opened two calls for proposals for Indigenous-led projects, one on Zero-Emission Vehicle and Clean Fuels Awareness and the other through the ZEVIP. These funding streams are part of NRCan’s work to build meaningful partnerships and ensure Indigenous Peoples benefit from funding opportunities that can help create good jobs, make EV charging more accessible, spread awareness about EVs and clean fuels, and contribute to our shared fight against climate change. This is in addition to the ongoing call for applications under the $2.75-billion Zero Emission Transit Fund that supports school and transit bus operators in putting more zero-emission buses on Canadian roads and building the associated infrastructure.
- Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy will help advance the development of Canadian critical minerals resources and value chains — including metals for clean technologies like EVs and advanced batteries — to enable the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing. The Strategy is supported by nearly $4 billion in federal investments over eight years.
- Thanks to the funds invested to date by the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI) and Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, more than 34,500 new charging stations will be installed where Canadians live, work and play by 2027.
- The Green Freight Program and the medium- and heavy-duty stream of the ZEVAI build on Minister Alghabra’s announcement of Transport Canada’s Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) program in July. These incentives reduce emissions by helping businesses and communities across the country make the switch to zero-emission vehicles.
- The iMHZEV Program is expected to result in annual greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 200,000 tonnes per year in 2026, growing to three million tonnes per year by 2030.
On May 17, 2023, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada, announced a combined federal investment totalling nearly $5.9 million in 28 organizations across Canada to undertake zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness projects. These projects will help Canadians know about the clean options available when choosing their next vehicle.
Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative. NRCan is planning to support the following projects aiming to increase awareness, knowledge and public confidence in ZEVs public charging and refuelling infrastructure.
- $300,000 to Elexicon Group Inc. in Whitby, Ontario, to deploy a ZEV ride-sharing service in under-represented EV markets in Canada
- $300,000 to the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Burnaby to demonstrate the positive attributes of passenger EVs to all Canadians
- $300,000 to the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, operating as Ontario Tech University in Oshawa to create a micro-mobility pilot and educational campaigns
- $300,000 to The Discovery Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to showcase electric vehicle (EV) science and technology through an exhibit and an outreach program
- $300,000 to Our Greenway Conservancy in Toronto, Ontario, to improve knowledge of electric cargo bikes
- $299,328 to the Electric Vehicle Association of Alberta in Edmonton to boost ZEV awareness and adoption across the Prairies
- $297,000 to Electric Mobility Canada in Île-des-Sœurs, Quebec, to develop a comprehensive ZEV training curriculum for vehicle salespeople
- $296,085 to Drive Electric NL Inc. in St. Philip’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to help businesses implement workplace charging for employees through a targeted outreach campaign
- $296,338 to the New Brunswick Lung Association in Fredericton to teach high school students about ZEV commuting
- $225,000 to Women in Renewable Energy in Toronto, Ontario, to launch a ZEV education campaign and organize a ZEV Career Fair
- $225,000 to the City of Fredericton in New Brunswick to increase knowledge of and confidence in public EV charging stations and the use of electric micro-mobility devices, such as e-bikes and scooters
- $219,875 to Energy Mix Productions Inc. in Ottawa, Ontario, to promote the benefits of ZEVs in low-income rural and remote communities
- $210,000 to Eco-West Canada in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to engage rural communities and increase knowledge of ZEVs through a series of on-the-road EV demonstration events
- $200,000 to 9454-2594 Québec Inc. operating as Destrier Electric in Montreal to design and deliver an interactive platform and vehicle trial program around ZEVs and e-powered micro-mobility options
- $200,000 to 11303783 CANADA LTD operating as SafeDrivers PEI in Kensington, PEI, to grow the exposure of ZEV technologies for new drivers in PEI by adding EV information to driver and fleet training materials
- $200,000 to 9280-0366 Québec Inc. operating as Transit, Inc. in Montreal to enhance the e-scooter and e-bike trip planning experience in the Transit app across Canada
- $198,709 to ArcAscent Inc. doing business as Electric Autonomy Canada in Toronto, Ontario, to plan and run an EV Charging Expo
- $184,369 to Mogile Technologies Inc. in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, to demonstrate network operability using Mogile’s ChargeHub Passport among existing and prospective EV drivers and light-duty fleet operators
- $179,999 to The Pollution Probe Foundation in Toronto, Ontario, to execute annual surveys of EV charging experiences
- $177,809 to the Canadian Coalition for Green Health Care Inc. in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to support public and industry awareness and confidence in zero-emission vehicles
- $174,000 to the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association in Edmonton to launch a multifaceted light-duty ZEV awareness and education campaign
- $127,748 to Conseil régional de l’environnement du Centre-du-Québec in Drummondville to promote the use of electric micro-mobility options
- $124,198 to The Corporation of the City of Barrie in Ontario to research and analyze the current level of EVs and EV supply equipment knowledge across the community
- $120,550 to Georgian Bay Mnidoo Gamii Biosphere in Parry Sound, Ontario, to address barriers to the adoption of light-duty ZEVs and e-bikes in the Georgian Bay Biosphere region
- $118,000 to the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, to undertake a regional project to help raise awareness, knowledge and confidence in ZEVs
- $117,750 to the Grand River Malayalee Association in Cambridge, Ontario, to create an engagement and awareness campaign for the general public
- $110,790 to Scout Environmental in Toronto, Ontario, to develop a web-based interactive battery EV guide for residents in partnership with the Oshawa Power and Utilities Corporation
- $95,000 to InerScience Inc. in Lasalle, Quebec, to improve the adoption of e-bikes in the region.
