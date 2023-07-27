Passenger information system market to grow by USD 22.08 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increasing availability of app-driven services for passenger information systems to boost the market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The passenger information system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 22.08 billion. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report –Request a sample report

Passenger information system market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global passenger information system market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer passenger information systems in the market are Advantech Co. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corp., Dysten Sp. z o. o, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ICON MULTIMEDIA SL, Indra Sistemas SA, LUNETTA Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Passio Technologies Inc., r2p GmbH, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Teleste Corp., Televic Group NV, Thales Group, and Wabtec Corp. and others.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings –

Advantech Co. Ltd.: The company offers passenger information system such as ARS-P3800 railway panel PC.

The company offers passenger information system such as ARS-P3800 railway panel PC. ALSTOM SA: The company offers passenger information system such as Nomad Digital on-board information systems.

The company offers passenger information system such as Nomad Digital on-board information systems. Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers passenger information system such as Cisco Intelligent Public Transportation solution.

The company offers passenger information system such as Cisco Intelligent Public Transportation solution.

Passenger Information System Market – Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (solution and services), mode of transportation (railways, roadways, and air and waterways), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solution segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for passenger information systems has increased dramatically over the past few years, driven by the desire to provide transportation companies with a superior customer experience, real-time passenger data, and operational efficiency. Solutions used in passenger information systems include passenger announcement systems, mobile apps, and systems for displays and signage. Passengers can use their personal devices to access this information via a mobile app, with displays and signage systems providing real-time updates on arrival and departure times, route information, and more.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global passenger information system market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global passenger information system market.

North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Demand for safer, more affordable, and eco-friendly transportation will increase in North America . Passenger information systems that provide real-time information are becoming increasingly popular on North American railroads. Most manufactured goods, including imports and exports, are transported using railroads, which act as the basis of industrial activities. As the region’s economy develops, the need to transport more cargo will grow.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Passenger Information System Market – Market Dynamics



Key Driver –

The increasing availability of app-driven services for PIS is notably driving market growth.

The demand for telematics and integrated connectivity in vehicles has seen technological advances aimed at improving the overall in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers.

With the growing trend of in-vehicle connectivity, consumers are connecting their smartphones and tablets to in-vehicle infotainment systems for access to better entertainment and information.

The demand for app-based roadside assistance services is rising as more smartphone users connect their smartphones to their car’s infotainment systems.

Thus, such factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the passenger information system market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend –

The usage of IoT and big data to drive efficiency is a key trend shaping the market.

Massive amounts of big data are generated by connected stakeholders in the transportation sector.

Building a smart railway requires a big data structure with various components such as cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, and the Internet of Things.

This data also saves energy and money by regulating energy consumption and reducing maintenance costs by preventing unplanned machine failures.

Thus, the use of IoT and big data will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge –

Outdated infrastructure and other technical challenges impede the growth of the market.

The majority of operators in roadways, waterways, and railways continue to use outdated legacy software, hindering the adoption of cutting-edge innovations. These technical challenges make it more difficult for operators to scale their business and IT infrastructure.

Rapid population growth has increased the need for better transportation services. Also, a rising number of people are taking trains because they are more convenient and cheaper than airplanes.

Because legacy systems are still in use, it is difficult to integrate new technologies into them, which impedes the growth of the market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics, which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this Passenger Information System Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the passenger information system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the passenger information system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the passenger information system market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of passenger information system market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The customer information system market size is expected to increase by USD 378.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers customer information system market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premises) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for cloud-based cis offerings is notably driving the customer information system market growth during the forecast period.

The geographic information system analytics market size is expected to increase to USD 17.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers geographic information system (GIS) analytics market segmentation by end-user (retail and real estate, government and utilities, telecom, manufacturing and automotive, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The need for efficient land management is notably driving the geographic information system analytics market growth during the forecast period.

Passenger Information System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corp., Dysten Sp. z o. o, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ICON MULTIMEDIA SL, Indra Sistemas SA, LUNETTA Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Passio Technologies Inc., r2p GmbH, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Teleste Corp., Televic Group NV, Thales Group, and Wabtec Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

